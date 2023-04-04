GAYLORD – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $6.6 million to rebuild 2.4 miles of US-23 from south of Sayers Road to the north Alcona County line.

This work in Alcona County includes crushing and reshaping of the existing roadway, resurfacing, drainage improvements, and new signing and pavement markings. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10, and is weather and seasonal weight restrictions dependent.

