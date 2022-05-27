OSCODA – Wurtsmith Air Museum, located on Van Ettan St. on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), welcomed visitors for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 21. The museum’s reopening coincides annually with Armed Forces Day. The museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until October.
The venue’s 2022 events include Welcome Home Weekend, scheduled for June 25 and 26; the Copland Memorial Golf Outing, taking place on July 16; and the Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast on August 20 and 21. The museum will close for the 2022 season on October 16.
According to Vice Chair Kelly Green, “we change things around and try to keep things different”. Curator Chuck Schuler is in charge of getting new donations. A number of new exhibits are available this year.
A B-52 Navigator Seat from the Let’s Make a Deal bomber jet aircraft is on exhibit along with a B-52 pilot’s helmet. Information about the role of the navigator as well as first-hand accounts from pilots who flew the plane are part of the exhibit.
A uniform worn by Kenneth Light CMSGT was also recently donated. Light, who served at WAFB from 1973-1989 was awarded the Bronze Star.
A leather vest owned by James Knisley, a WAFB Veteran who served from 1977-1980, is also new. The vest was donated by Rowena Knisley from Columbus, Ohio.
The all-volunteer run museum, that is designated a 501C(3) nonprofit organization, is currently fundraising for a new roof. Approximately $2,500 is needed to reach the $20,000 goal.
Single admission tickets for the museum are available for $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 and individuals who are actively serving in the military and children under 5 are free. Annual memberships to the museum are also available. Additional information can be found on the website at wurtsmithairmuseum.net.