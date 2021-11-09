EAST TAWAS – The bi-monthly East Tawas City Council discussed the future of the Iosco County Airport. They discussed whether they were willing and able to contribute funds to pay compensation to volunteer airport manager Jay Samuels.
To sustain the Iosco County Airport, the Iosco County Commission has asked the Cities of Tawas, East Tawas and Baldwin Township to contribute $5,000 each for a total of $15,000 in annual maintenance.
As of now, if they contributed any money, it would be seen as a temporary solution until the County finds a longer term solution.
“So, why not Plainfield?” asked Lisa Bolen. Since the airport belongs to the county, she expressed concern over the three municipalities in question being singled out for a tax burden that’s meant to benefit the whole county. After all, there still may be employees from all over the area who work at the companies adjacent to the airport.
Still, Bolen did acknowledge that the Municipalities immediately surrounding the airport benefited the greatest.
“I would hate to see the airport go down without a fight.” said Craig McMurray. He said he wants to hear from the county commission about the funding. He seemed skeptical about some of their budgetary practices. They might be able to pay out of pocket themselves if they could just re-balance their budget.
Dave Leslie added that the last time the County proposed a millage, it “went down like a rock.”
Ultimately, the council voted to postpone the issue until they received further information.
At the same meeting, two public servicemen were recognized for their service.
Sergeant Michael Dekun of the East Tawas Police Department began participating in the “Meals on Wheels” program, delivering food to 30-40 seniors daily after work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(It was) just to give back to the community and show support for them during COVID,” he said. “We’re the police and we are here to take care of them and support them. We’re letting them know we care and we’re here to help.”
Dekun emphasized that law enforcement is only one side of being an officer and that police are not only in the community to protect, but also to serve.
Assistant Chief Eric Abbott has also recently finished the Fire Executive Leadership Staff and Command program through Eastern Michigan University. It was a 9 month program, 1 week per month.
Upon completion, Abbott now has achieved the rank of Fire Officer 4 Level Class.
Abbott made a speech about a story from the French Flying Aces from World War 1.
“There was a flight squadron commander who gave bronze coins to each of his squadron members,” he said. “One of these squadron members were shot down and captured by the Germans. He kept his coin in a leather purse. In the German prison, they stripped him of all his identification, but they didn’t take the purse. He broke out of prison and he went back to France. They captured him thinking he was a spy. But one of the people that captured him noticed the leather purse, looked inside and recognized the coin that was given to that one squad. They waited, they proved his identity and that coin saved his life.”
Abbot said that after that, Military and Paramilitary organizations issued their members a challenge coin. In thanks for the opportunity to reach his officer rank, Abbott offered a challenge coin to all members of the city council.
Abbot also said that “it doesn’t matter what Fire Department you’re on, we all have the same challenges and successes big or small.”