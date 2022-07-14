OSCODA – A Purdue University study into the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Clark’s Marsh, as well as the wildlife which exists there, was featured in last week’s publication. The second of this two-part story, on a recent meeting about the PFAS investigations in the Oscoda area, appears below.
The virtual event was hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), which consists of seven state agencies, among them being the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Multiple representatives from EGLE spoke at the meeting, including Beth Place, who is the project manager for the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township.
She gave a reminder that after a 70-year history, WAFB closed in 1993. Most of the acreage has since been transferred for non-residential and residential use.
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), the cleanup at WAFB is the responsibility of the U.S. Air Force (AF), while the state of Michigan is both the regulatory and the support agency.
The negative health effects of PFAS were also noted in last week’s story, and Place said that when these chemicals were discovered at WAFB, EGLE conducted several sampling events to start getting a handle on things and begin evaluating the problem.
She advised that the AF’s PFAS response has included providing alternate water; treating discharge for PFAS at the Arrow and Benzene pump-and-treat systems (PTSs), which are now combined at WAFB’s central treatment system (CTS); treating discharge at the Mission Street system; installing a PTS at the former fire training area (FT-02) to treat PFAS; and removing contaminated soil at FT-02.
Place said that currently, and within the CERCLA process, the AF is working on their remedial investigation (RI).
The AF is also constructing two interim remedial actions (IRAs). One involves Van Etten Lake (VEL) at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park, where a line of extraction wells will be installed to prevent PFAS-contaminated groundwater (GW) from continuing to enter VEL. The other IRA will be an expansion of the system at FT-02, upgradient of Clark’s Marsh.
According to the AF’s time line, data is being collected for the RI and this fieldwork is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023. For the IRAs, the FT-02 startup is anticipated in August, and the VEL startup in September.
Throughout these efforts, Place said that EGLE has provided contractor oversight of the AF’s activities, and has also been collecting quality assurance samples as the AF gathers their various samples.
The audience then heard from Lynn Gosson of EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD), who went over the latest monitoring well (MW) sampling events EGLE has done in Oscoda and AuSable townships.
GW MWs are present at several locations in these communities, and are sampled for PFAS on a quarterly or semi-annual basis.
Gosson provided results for the MWs which were checked this January, beginning with the Colbath Road area on the northwest side of VEL. Of the two samples, one well was above Michigan Part 201 criteria, which is often referred to as EGLE’s drinking water (DW) cleanup criteria. The exceedance was of a specific PFAS chemical, PFOS, that was reported at 59.2 parts per trillion (ppt).
According to Gosson, the PFAS in this area is believed to be associated with a historic fire that was put out with firefighting foam containing PFAS.
Oscoda Township is working to extend municipal water service to this area, she added.
A MW sampled east of Cedar Lake this year, was below DW criteria. That was also the case in January, April, July and October of 2021, in what was the second year of this quarterly GW sampling.
Eight MWs were sampled in the Loud Drive area, around the southeastern part of VEL, and half had PFAS detections above DW cleanup criteria. Each involved PFOA, with the highest result at 24.3 ppt, and one well also had a PFHxS exceedance of 70 ppt.
Gosson said that the source of PFAS in this area is currently unknown, and the expansion of municipal water service is ongoing.
Of the four wells sampled near the Oscoda Area Schools complex, all were above the DW criteria. Each had exceedances of PFOS, the greatest being 33.3 ppt, and one of the wells also showed a PFOA exceedance of 29.7 ppt.
This contamination is believed to be associated with a historic fire in a school storage building that was fought with PFAS-containing firefighting foam, Gosson said.
She noted that the school complex is on municipal water, and Oscoda Township is working to extend municipal water service to the residential neighborhood across the street, to the north.
A MW sampled in AuSable Township, near Mill Street and Sunset Road, was below cleanup criteria in January 2022, as well as in July and October of 2021.
One surface water (SW) and seven MW samples were also taken in AuSable Township, near Smith Street and the mouth of the AuSable River, for which five of the MWs were above DW criteria.
The exceedances were of PFOA in two of the wells, PFOS in one of the MWs and both PFOS and PFOA in the other two MWs. The greatest detection of PFOA was 24.9 ppt, and the highest PFOS result was 19.4 ppt.
The contamination source is unknown. “Municipal water is currently available in this area, but a few homes with private wells have been identified,” Gosson said. EGLE has sampled these wells, which were below the criteria.
Additional investigation is tentatively planned for this location in 2022, to help determine the source and to better define the extent of the contamination to the south and to the west.
The figures Gosson presented, along with other investigation reports and data for these areas, are available on the MPART website at Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.
Following this, an overview of the three existing PFAS treatment systems at WAFB was given by Tarek Buckmaster, supervisor for the Industrial Permits Unit, Permits Section of EGLE’s Water Resources Division (WRD). As part of his talk, he described the control documents in place – substantive requirements documents (SRDs) – for monitoring the discharges from the FT-02, Mission Street and CTS systems.
He explained that at WAFB, the WRD has responsibilities in three general areas. One section handles water quality assessments, fish tissue assessments and the development of water quality standards. Another develops the SRDs for the submitted applications for any treatment systems. A third section is then responsible for the compliance and enforcement of the SRDs.
WAFB’s granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration systems are authorized by SRDs. “All three of these systems are operational and effectively treating for PFAS, and the monitoring requirements in the SRDs has demonstrated that PFOS and PFOA are being removed and the facility is in compliance with the requirements of the SRD,” Buckmaster said.
Upon the discovery of PFAS analytes, related to the previous firefighting activities at WAFB, the AF built and began operating the FT-02 system in 2014.
Some historic air stripper treatment systems were in place, but they were not effective in removing PFAS from GW. So those systems were reconstructed and began operation later, with the CTS coming online in 2018 and the Mission Street system in 2019.
When the AF was developing the treatment systems, they submitted applications through the CERCLA process, looking for the establishment of SRDs to monitor the discharges. “And when the department evaluates those applications, we basically do reviews in five general areas to determine the appropriate effluent limits for each of those areas,” Buckmaster said.
He described all of these requirements, focusing particularly on the water quality-based and technology-based effluent limitations, as well as the best professional judgement (BPJ)/state-specific standards. In general, though, he said that EGLE conducts the separate evaluations and then selects the most restrictive limits to be included in the SRD permit.
The evaluations include everything from ensuring that water quality standards are maintained when there are discharges to water bodies, to determining if there are any applicable effluent limitation guidelines (ELGs) promulgated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
He advised that the EPA has not promulgated any ELGs for GW treatment; specifically, no ELGs have been developed for PFOS/PFOA removal.
“In the absence of any national ELGs, the state’s required to establish [BPJ standards] specific to the capability of a treatment system,” Buckmaster said. In this case, the AF proposed using GAC for the removal of PFOS and PFOA, so the state developed BPJ-based treatment technology standards that could be evaluated to ensure the proper operation and maintenance of the system.
EGLE also considers any other water quality standards specified in their rules, such as those pertaining to pH and fecal coliform. Permit Writer’s Judgement – reporting for flow, production rates, outfall observation and so on – is taken into account, as well. “But in general, we do these evaluations and then we select the most restrictive limit for inclusion in the SRD,” Buckmaster reiterated.
“So for this specific situation, we’re looking at the water quality-based effluent limits and the BPJ-based treatment technology limits for PFOS and PFOA,” he said, when showing a slide of the comparison which was done and why the state selected the limits it did.
The effluent limits are 12 nanograms per litre (ng/L) as a monthly average and 1,600 ng/L as a daily maximum for PFOS. For PFOA, it’s 12,000 ng/L as a monthly average and 15 million ng/L as a daily maximum.
“So then we establish the BPJ limits,” Buckmaster said. These numbers were developed with the understanding that GAC, having two or more stages of activated carbon units, is capable of up to 99 percent removal of PFAS in the source water. Therefore, the department established a daily maximum of 15 ng/L for PFOS and 40 ng/L for PFOA.
In doing the comparisons, he said the easiest are the daily maximums, and that the BPJ numbers are well below those standards. But EGLE also determined that a 15 ng/L daily maximum was more restrictive than the 12 ng/L monthly average, due to the averaging ability that can be had with multiple samples in a month. For instance, if there was a sample of 50 ng/L, that could be averaged out with other lower concentration values, versus the daily maximum of 15 ng/L.
When setting up the monitoring requirements, EGLE typically looks at the influent to the system; the data produced in the intermediate stages, which shows the impacts of the treatment over time; and the discharge limitations, which ensure that water quality standards are being protected and BPJ limits are being met.
For the three WAFB facilities, the monitoring requirements chart shows that the PFOS standard is 15 ng/L and PFOA is 40 ng/L. Buckmaster said that EGLE is in the process of re-evaluating these requirements, also with the expectation that two of the facilities will be expanded in the near future. “So we’re working on the potential for including that 12 nanogram monthly average limit in the permit, just to ensure that water quality standards are being met.”
He went on to display a graph demonstrating the capabilities of a treatment system, and how that data represents the removal capabilities of each stage, for which he used the CTS’s PFOS results from a five-month time period.
The CTS actually has three treatment units, so there are two intermediate stage reporting requirements for this facility.
Pointing to line representing the influent, Buckmaster said there’s some variation but, for the most part, it’s pretty consistent over time.
Another line on the graph showed the results from the intermediate stage one. Over time, the concentrations increase following the GW going through the system. The individual pores and sites in that filter are being utilized, so there’s less removal as the water flows out of the treatment unit.
A line showing the second intermediate stage also indicates that this is consistently low across time, and then towards the end of that five-month period, the concentration goes up. “So you can start to see that there was some breakthrough there,” Buckmaster said.
The line depicting the final effluent limit was consistently low, and below both the water quality standard and the BPJ limit.
“So I would expect that there’s some type of change in that treatment system at the end of that five-month period, where there was a rotation in the tanks, and that’s why you can see that there’s a drop off in the concentration at the intermediate stage one and two,” Buckmaster explained.
In other topics, the following was also shared at the meeting:
- Aquatic Biologist Brandon Armstrong, of EGLE’s WRD, said that a plan is being drafted for the department to perform a watershed-wide study this year. Approximately 40 SW samples will be collected from the AuSable River and analyzed for PFAS. Place added that EGLE has also conducted past SW sampling in the river. Based on the RI work plan, the AF intends to do SW sampling there, as well.
- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Toxicologist Puneet Vij said that the PFAS exposure assessment for the community is in the planning phase. The department is working on the project details and is looking at a late summer launch, or possibly in September.
- EGLE RRD representative Mike Gurnee advised that the webinar was recorded. It has since been posted online, and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8s5gTeMF4U.
- Cathy Wusterbarth of Need Our Water said that the community action group’s next meeting is planned to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. It will be held in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3735 building, located at 240 Chrysler Rd. in Oscoda.