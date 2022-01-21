OSCODA – As is tradition, the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press takes an annual look at what news stories were impacting the community 50 years ago.
This year we take a look back at the happenings of 1971, in a two-part feature. Last week’s feature looked at headlines from January through June of that year. In this week’s feature, part two of two, we will look at headlines from July through December of 1971.
July
In an effort to combat increases in Oscoda Area Schools, the board of education opted to implement a split school schedule in lieu of increasing the sizes of the classes in the district. The district ended up renting “relocatable” classrooms that were to be used on a temporary basis.
Oscoda resident Harry Curley was honored with a feature story discussing his organization work for the AuSable River Canoe marathon, which in 1971 was 25 years old.
August
Buzz and Steve Peterson, a father and son team, won the 1971 AuSable River Canoe Marathon with a finish time of 14 hours and 42 minutes, setting a new record for a finish time in the 240-mile race. There were 30 entries that season.
Michael Earl Savin, 19, of Flint was arrested and charged under new federal laws concerning bombing for tossing Molotov cocktails over the fence of Wurtsmith Air Force Base, in an attempt to destroy Strategic Air Command B-52 bomber aircraft on the alert pad near F-41.
An open house was slated in Tawas City to mark the fifth year that the Iosco County Medical Care facility was opened to the public. The event included a speech by State Sen. Robert Richardson.
The first ever Paul Bunyan Festival opened three-days of events and entertainment in Oscoda with a ribbon cutting ceremony by festival Queen Debby Burris.
September
Conservation officers were investigating a deer poaching incident in Wilber Township where a farmer discovered as many as seven deer shot, killed and abandoned on his farm field.
The Iosco County Intermediate School District discussed the possibly of creating a vocational center for area students.
Seven were injured in an automobile accident after two Oscoda youths placed a mannequin in the roadway in Oscoda, causing the crash.
October
Oscoda Township hired youths to begin clearing 15 acres of woodland in the township behind the cemetery to create a recreation park. The park is known today as the Billy McQuaig Park. The original plan boasted four baseball fields and an ice skating rink.
An authorization by the Tawas City Council of $4,500 to the Tawas City Ambulance Service paved the way for a county-funded and operated county ambulance service for the first time.
November
Iosco County’s 81st District Court was kept busy during hunting season with deer hunting violations, including people taking more than one deer (one Tawas City man was found with nine deer in his garage) to accusations of people shooting deer and then selling the meat. In other poaching news from the county, three Tawas City men were each fined $20 for illegally harvesting salmon from Tawas Bay by shooting the fish with a firearm.
Statistics given to the newspaper stated that there were 137 Iosco County residents attending the Mt. Pleasant university. They also said that there were more than 200 alumni of CMU living in the county.
December
Mrs. Clara Phelps, a Wilber resident, celebrated her 100th birthday during a ceremony held at the Wilber Methodist Church. She was born in Baldwin Township in 1871. During her life she worked for the U.S. Census, the Postal Service and as a typesetter for the Iosco County Gazette.
Burton Biggs of Flint took first prize during the annual Big Buck Bonanza contest with a 19-point buck. The buck weighed in at 157 pounds dressed and earned 269 points.
At the movies in Iosco County
A listing of some of the movies playing in theaters in Iosco County.
Love Story, starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, based on the No. 1 best-selling book in 1971.
One theater advertised a four-movie horror show event, playing Nightmare Castle, The Sorcerers, Queen of Blood and Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror.
The Andromeda Strain, a science fiction movie about a disease from space was playing. Although it was rated “G” the theater warned it “may be too intense for younger children.
The documentary film Woodstock about the 1969 music festival, that won an Oscar in 1970 for Best Documentary Feature, was playing in local theaters.
Other movies included Play Misty for Me with Clint Eastwood, a double feature of Planet of the Apes and Beneath the Planet of the Apes and Walt Disney’s Pinocchio.