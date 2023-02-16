CE DAMS

CONSUMERS ENERGY DAMS – Pictured above are the dams owned by Consumers Energy along the AuSable River in Northern Michigan. Consumers Energy is advising outdoor enthusiasts to practice extreme caution when on or near ice surrounding its generating and hydroelectric plants.

 Courtesy photos

JACKSON – As residents and visitors take advantage of Michigan’s winter recreation opportunities, Consumers Energy is advising outdoor enthusiasts to practice extreme caution when on or near ice surrounding its generating and hydroelectric plants.

“Conditions near dams can change rapidly, making ice thin and dangerous,” said Lisa Douglas, director of emergency management and public safety for Consumers Energy.

