TAWAS CITY – He has his mother’s eyes.
Happy New Year and happy birthday to Malcolm David Michalski, Iosco County’s first baby of 2022.
Malcom weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long, and said hello to the world at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born at Ascension St. Joseph’s hospital.
He is the first baby of Iosco county born in the New Year.
As is tradition, the parents, Alyssa Gross and Jared Michalski of Tawas Township were awarded a gift basket and some goodies from local businesses.
While young Michalski was only a day old at the time of interview, his parents still noticed a few special things about their baby boy.
“He has a lot darker hair than we thought,” said Mama Gross.
“Maverick had blond, blond hair. This one’s got some dark hair. He’s fuzzy,” added papa Michalski.
Young Michalski has an older brother named Maverick, who is 3 years old as of print.
“He’s already out here making titles for himself,” added Mama Gross. “Definitely a little stubborn guy, yes.”
They picked the name Malcolm because that was the one Mom wanted, and they picked the middle name David because it had a family history.
Both parents grew up in Tawas Township and now live there on farmland.
Papa Michalski runs a small contracting business through J.G. Michalski. Mama Gross works for Lake Effects Hair Salon.
“I’m excited to see what it’s like with two boys,” said Mama Gross. “It’ll be fun.”
Papa Michalski expressed hope for the two boys’ futures. As parents, they will be there to guide them into becoming good young men.
“That’s going to be on us right? It’s all in how they’re raised.”
