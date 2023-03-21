WASHINGTON, D.C. – While some entities have expressed concerns, a number of other groups and individuals are lauding a recent proposal by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), regarding standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water (DW).

Among those weighing in, are representatives of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN), who commended the March 14 announcement of the EPA’s proposed national DW maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for six PFAS chemicals.

