NATIONAL CITY – When sharpshooter Richard Dixon won first place in the NRA F-Class National Rifle Championship back in 2016, an event this newspaper previously published an article on, his passion and dedication for the sport were undeniable.
This continues to hold true today and Dixon hasn’t slowed down a bit since his big victory in 2016; he has continued to add to accumulate awards and add to his accolades since, recently being awarded a silver second place medal at the NRA F-Class Nationals.
The tournament took place in Phoenix, Ariz. during Oct. 16-19 of this past year. After firing their two allotted sighter shots, shooters were given 22 minutes to engage their targets at 600 yards in the prone position. The 600-yard category consisted of approximately 50 contestants and resulted in Dixon securing the second-place grand aggregate. The grand aggregate, he explains, is an overall score of all the matches for the three-day event combined.
“Every match is 20 shots,” he said. “So for every match you can win gold, silver, or bronze. At the end of the day they calculate the aggregate.”
In his pursuit for the grand aggregate placing, Dixon won four matches, each netting him a gold medal – as well as several silver medals for placing second and one bronze medal for placing third.
However, this is far from the only victory Dixon has achieved since winning the 2016 NRA tournament, a feat which earned him the honor of having his name added to the national trophy as well as being the first to have their name placed on the coveted Michigan Cup.
The sharpshooting master has also taken place in several high-power rifle competitions in Canada over the last few years; a fitting destination considering the F-class sport originated in Canada in 1990. Dixon participated in the world F-TR tournament in 2017, as well as the Eastern Canada Regionals in 2018 in which he placed third, as well as the Canadian Nationals the same year, in which he received sixth place, engaging targets at 900 meters.
Dixon delineates F-Class as a category of high-powered rifles consisting of two subcategories. “You’ve got F-TR, Target Rifle (TR), which is what I shoot—and a target rifle can only be chambered with a .223 or a .308, those are the only calibers you can shoot,” says Dixon.
The other subcategory is the open class, in which Dixon says shooters can utilize anything up to thirty-five caliber and often use heavier rifles. “My gun weighs about eighteen pounds, theirs can be upwards of twenty-two pounds,” he says.
According to Dixon, the great thing about F-Class shooting is that its inclusion of a scope and a bipod ease the physical demand of the sport, granting accessibility to prospective shooters of varying age and physical ability. “What’s nice about the sport is that it’s not like baseball or basketball or something where age is everything,” he said. “I’m 70 years old, ya know – there’s no way I could compete in anything like that. But in shooting sports I’m still pretty competitive.”
The implementation of technological advancements to the sport have made the shooting process much more accessible as well.
“A lot of places are transitioning to electronic targets which makes things faster,” states Dixon. “We’ve actually got sensors on targets now that read the bullet going through the target and can show you a picture on your iPad or smartphone of the target and where you hit.”
He said this tech can even keep track of shooters’ scores, a formidable challenge in the heat of the competition.
Dixon notes, however, that this was not the case at the recent Arizona tournament, where instead shooters must rely on targets to be manually switched out by competitors not actively firing. This system is called “pit service” and can make a significant outcome on the success of the shooter.
“If you’ve got a guy that’s giving you good pit service it may only take 8-10 seconds for him to take a target down, do what he has to do, and put it back up again. Sometimes you get slow pit service, guys that aren’t very good, and your twenty or so minutes can turn into just enough time,” Dixon said.
Dixon is currently a part of Michigan’s F-TR team, an organization he has been a part of for many years that has given him an opportunity to hone his skills. He was also in the Pierce Engineering team when their five member group, consisting of four shooters and a wind caller, won team nationals in 2018 at the 600 yard mid-range category. Speaking on the relation of his involvement in these two organizations Dixon explains, “We’re actually kind of combined. If we go to a shooting match and there’s a team round and we’re short people, we’ll combine guys from the Michigan and Pierce teams to come up with a team to compete.”
All his victories aside, Dixon remains remarkably humble and admits that he’s not really the super competitive type.
“I very seldom look at the scores,” Dixon shared. “When I get on the line and I start shooting, I typically have an idea about what a good score for me is going to be. When I get done shooting – if I feel like I shot well then that’s all that really matters to me. If I lose because someone shot better than me then you know, good for them.”
Dixon’s continued success may in part be attributed to his laissez-fare mentality when approaching these competitions. Rather than keeping careful watch of the scoreboard and allowing the heat of the competition to produce stress which can affect performance on the firing line, Dixon approaches each competition with a cool head and the many awards he’s collected throughout the years speak for themselves to his efficacy. “Every day I shoot, I shoot against myself,” he states.
Enthusiastic about the future and showing no signs of slowing down, Dixon plans to keep competing and honing his skills. In fact, he’ll be attending the Space Coast F-Class Regionals in Florida in the coming weeks where he hopes to bring home another award to add to his growing collection. Dixon won this contest as well in 2018, but says he’s had difficulty the last few years due to dissimilar wind conditions and various other seasonal differences that may give FL natives and other competitors from similar climates a technical advantage.
One of Dixon’s goals for the future is to shoot down south and out west more, where landscapes are more open and a shooter’s ability to adapt to inconsistent wind conditions play a huge part in putting rounds where they need to go downrange.
Dixon is a veteran, having served 20 years in the Air Force as a Munitions Systems Specialist and retiring as a Master Sergeant. He served in the first Gulf War and at multiple duty stations throughout his career, including several deployments to South Korea, where he met his wife. Along with his two children, Dixon is a life member of the NRA and an avid supporter of the Second Amendment.
He also served on the board of directors at the Iosco Sportsmen’s Club for 15 years where he ran the organization’s high-power program. Although he no longer serves in that capacity –15 years was enough he said with a laugh; he continues to support operations at the facility by running the 600-yard range and tackling maintenance projects that keep the range looking it’s best.
Dixon was born in Detroit, but his family moved to Wilber Township in 1963. When his parents passed away, he bought the home he grew up in, which he now shares with his wife. The land they live on provides ample space for Dixon to enjoy the sport, which he often does in his backyard where he built his very own shooting range, which provides him with the ideal opportunity to enjoy the sport whenever he likes.