NATIONAL CITY – When sharpshooter Richard Dixon won first place in the NRA F-Class National Rifle Championship back in 2016, an event this newspaper previously published an article on, his passion and dedication for the sport were undeniable.

This continues to hold true today and Dixon hasn’t slowed down a bit since his big victory in 2016; he has continued to add to accumulate awards and add to his accolades since, recently being awarded a silver second place medal at the NRA F-Class Nationals.

