OSCODA – Two local municipalities had high hopes when they applied for the Michigan Spark grants in December.
AuSable Township was going to invest $1 million in improvements to Billy McCuaig Park including a dog park, accessible playground, walking path and new tennis/pickle ball courts.
As previously reported, Oscoda Township applied for three grants totaling $1.2 million with $1 million of the funding being earmarked for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park. An additional $100,000 was written for Ken Ratliff Park for the fishing pier, kayak launch and handicap accessibility. A $100,000 grant was written for accessible playground equipment and matting at Old Orchard Park and Foote Park.
The Oscoda Press incorrectly reported that Baldwin Township had applied. According to Supervisor Chris Martin, the township did not apply.
According to a press release issued on Feb. 9, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) recommended 21 projects across the state for funding totaling $14,178,900. A total of $15 million was allocated to Round 1 of funding. An additional $50 million is allotted for Rounds 2 and 3. In the first round the MDNR received 462 grant requests totaling $280 million.
“Obviously we didn’t make the cut this time but our township plans to apply for the next two rounds. I think we turned in a good presentation, but obviously with 460 applicants the cut was pretty drastic when only 21 projects were funded, 4%,” said Eric Strayer, AuSable Township superintendent.
Strayer said he has not received any feedback on the grant or what the deficiencies were but he will follow-up with the MDNR to see how the application can be improved. Strayer said the township was planning on applying again in Round 2 and if needed, Round 3.
“I’m very disappointed. I thought Mr. Freeman had done a wonderful job on the applications and hopefully we can be considered in Round 2,” said Tammy Kline, Oscoda Township superintendent.
A few hours after the award announcement was made, applicants who were not funded received an e-mail from MDNR addressing the volume of applications received and next steps.
“Because of the volume of applications received, DNR Grant Coordinators will have difficulty in responding to individual inquiries regarding submitted applications. Instead, by the end of March and ahead of the next round of funding, individual scores will be shared with applicants and general information on how to improve applications will be made available on the DNR Spark Grant webpage,” read a portion of the e-mail.
Projects were funded in Antrim, Bay, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Chippewa, Eaton, Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Muskegon, Osceola, Sanilac, Van Buren and Wayne counties. Two projects were funded in Berrien County totaling $1,808,000, two projects were funded in Genesee County totaling $1,379,400 and two projects were funded in St. Clair County totaling $1,084,800. There were no projects funded in Northeast Michigan. A listing of all of the funded projects is available on the MDNR Spark Grant website.