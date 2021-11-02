Daylight saving time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, requiring clocks to be set back by one hour to standard time, meaning brighter mornings, but darker evenings for most Americans.
Area firefighters suggest this is also a good time to change the batteries of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
DST will return at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 when clocks will be set ahead one hour.
These dates are established by a federal law which took effect in 2007. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed both the starting and ending dates to the second Sunday in March and first Sunday in November.