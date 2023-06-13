CHECK PRESENTATION

CHECK PRESENTATION — On May 26, Tawas Village presented a check to the American Legion Post 211 in the amount of $1,600; the money was raised through the recently completed May Move-a-Thon fundraiser organized by Kitchen/Dietary Manager Charity Noeker (second from left).

 Photo by Casey Young

TAWAS CITY – Retirement living center Tawas Village presented a $1,600 check to American Legion Post 211 on May 26.

The funds were raised through the facility’s recent “May Move-a-Thon” fundraiser, which saw residents engaging in physical activities such as bottle strike, shuffleboard, cardio drumming, kickball, a walking club and playing catch on the patio. All of the fun games and activities were organized by Life Enrichment Coordinator Becky Sitzer.

