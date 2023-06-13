TAWAS CITY – Retirement living center Tawas Village presented a $1,600 check to American Legion Post 211 on May 26.
The funds were raised through the facility’s recent “May Move-a-Thon” fundraiser, which saw residents engaging in physical activities such as bottle strike, shuffleboard, cardio drumming, kickball, a walking club and playing catch on the patio. All of the fun games and activities were organized by Life Enrichment Coordinator Becky Sitzer.
The idea for the program came from Tawas Village’s Kitchen/Dietary Manager Charity Noeker, who says that her responsibility to the preservation of residents’ health prompted her to come up with something that got them moving after a long winter of being cooped up inside.
“I have to admit that I was nervous when I came up with the idea for the May Move-a-Thon that it would flop,” says Noeker. “I should have known better because our community, activity director, families, and friends are the absolute best.”
Twenty-two residents took part in the fundraiser, with ages ranging from mid-eighties to the Village’s oldest resident, who is 103. In fact, three of the participating residents who joined in on the activities were above the age of 100.
“Becky, the residents and I chose the American Legion Post 211 to be our recipient because they do a lot of wonderful things for us here at the Village,” says Noeker. “Our goal was $1,000 so we were all elated that we managed to raise $1,600 and have high hopes of making this an annual event.”
Noeker also expressed her appreciation for the community, families and friends who supported Tawas Village in this effort.