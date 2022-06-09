TAWAS CITY — Red Cross disaster relief shelters, emergency plans, and a scheduled active school shooter drill, were a few of the topics discussed by Iosco County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Bowers during the Iosco County Board of Commissioner’s Committee of the Whole meeting held June 1.
Bowers first discussed the availability of emergency shelters in the county during his presentation, which was held at the Iosco County Courthouse Building. The presentation, and topic, came up after it was brought up by county commissioners on confusion on where individuals could go in the case of a natural disaster, such as severe weather or a forest fire.
Bowers said when there is a disaster that is declared in the county, the first thing that is done —event with a smaller event — is to contact the American Red Cross. He said that they open the shelters many different locations. He gave a few examples, including the East Tawas Community Center, Tawas Area High School, some locations in Hale and Whittemore, as well as locations in Oscoda.
He told commissioners that he was working with the local Red Cross contact to get a detailed listing of where they consider an emergency shelter to have the most up to date listing for commissioners.
“The list was updated in 2002,” he said. “Some of them are no longer up to date and we are working with the Iosco County Commission on Aging to open a few more shelters up.”
Bowers said there are a few situations that will activate the Red Cross to open up shelters.
“They will come out for home fires, tornadoes, floods, power outages, active shooter situations, hazmat situations — pretty much any kind of disaster big or small,” he said. “I’m also in communications for what kind of thresholds they will come out for. I know we were worried about power outages with storm season coming up as there are often homes that suffer power outages for four or five days at a time.”
Bowers said he is working to get a location in Grant Township designated as an emergency shelter. He said the Red Cross is going to survey the location to see how many people could sleep at the location and what other types of services could be provided.
He said so far, the location has passed as it does have a commercial kitchen, but it does not have showers at the location. He said not having showers, however, would not necessarily preclude it from being a shelter location.
Bowers told commissioners that shelters do not need to be supplied with items they need, as typically when they are activated by the Red Cross, those supplies will be brought in from other locations. He said items that are at the location, however, will be used by the Red Cross and then the agency will reimburse the building owners.
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell asked if Bowers had secured transportation to any shelter location through Iosco Transit or even through school busses owned by the county’s local school districts. Bowers said that there is already standing policies for those agencies to assist in a natural disaster.
O’Farrell then changed topics to active shooter training. He said with the recent active shooter, who committed a school massacre in Texas, killing 19 people including students and teachers, he felt there should be more training for Iosco County agencies.
He referenced incident training that took place a while back at Tawas Area High School.
“That is back on the front burner now,” O’Farrell said. “That is something that we have got to put on the schedule and stay on the schedule, especially during the summers months.”
Bowers said law enforcement, EMS and other agencies — from both Iosco County and other areas — are currently working on another active school shooter exercise to take place at Hale Area Schools.
“It is actually the same type of exercise that we did here in Tawas,” he told commissioners.
O’Farrell, a retired peace officer with an extensive law enforcement background, said it was in his opinion that the public should be kept aware that agencies take shooting seriously and that they are training for such situations if they did occur.
“We have to let people know that we are on top of it,” he said. “We are making sure that our school children, and personnel, are safe because it’s not if it could happen here, it’s when it could happen here.”
Bowers went on to discuss a hazard mitigation plan that he has been working on since he took over recently as emergency management coordinator. He said that the plan is past due and is supposed to be update every five years, but has not been updated for the county for six years. He said he is working with MCOG on getting the plan set up, identifying hazards in the area and categorizing them.
“Commissioners James Miner is coming to these meetings and representing the county,” said Bowers. “We are going forward with the surveys going out in the community so we can move forward with putting this plan together, once it is going together in roughly two years, we will be eligible for both a grant from FEMA if something does happen.”
He said from there the plan can be amended with new information from year to year.
After the updates and discussion, commission Vice Chairman Charles Finley, who works in emergency medical services, said that he believed our area emergency first responders would be extremely prepared and ready in the event of an emergency like an active shooter.