OSCODA — Water levels may have slowed the times down at the annual Curley Memorial Canoe Race in Oscoda on Saturday. That certainly didn’t turn down the excitement however, as the duo of Wes Dean, 27, of Grayling, and Ryan Halstead, 35, of Grayling, pulled away from a group of teams to win the race by almost two minutes; with their winning time reading 2:34:49.

“Definitely a good confidence booster leading up to the marathon,” Dean said. “This is definitely the time of year where you want to start moving fast.”

