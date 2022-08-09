NATIONAL CITY – The Sand Lake Summer Family Festival, which was first introduced more than five decades ago, has long offered activities for those of all ages and interests. And that mixture of amusement will be maintained when the event enters its 54th year this weekend.
Presented by the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association, the festival will span three days this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. It will be hosted at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City, with many of the activities being held outdoors on the men’s association grounds, and others taking place inside the adjacent community center.
In addition to several volunteers who are helping to put on the event, and sponsors including WKJC 104.7 FM, this year’s festival chairpersons are Ed Fischer, India Wondero and Betty Parks.
The first event scheduled for Friday, is the Retiree’s Day meal sponsored by the Iosco County Commission on Aging. The cost is $3 and the food will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Those interested in joining, are asked to reserve their spots before 9 a.m. this Thursday (tomorrow), by calling Susan Dissmore at 469-9361.
A number of activities will then get underway at noon on day one of the 2022 event, the slogan of which is, “A Community Working Together Family Festival.” These include a DJ, provided Justified Entertainment, until 6 p.m.; concessions which will be sold until 10 p.m. by That’s My Dawg; and a happy hour in the beer tent from noon to 4 p.m., during which the brews will cost $1.50 each.
Following the happy hour, the tent – available only to those age 21 and older – will remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday and will return to serve guests on the other festival days. A button is required for entry, which can be purchased at the event site for $2.
The Friday festivities will include a euchre tournament, as well, beginning at 1 p.m. in the center. Walk-ins are welcome and more details are available by calling Roy Rief at 469-1024.
The Big Wheel & Pull Tabs entertainment will go on from 4 p.m. to midnight, bingo in the community center will kick off at 6 p.m. and the crowd is encouraged to enjoy some dancing once the band FLiPSiDE gets on stage, where they will perform from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Starting things off on Saturday, Aug. 13, is the annual Sand Lake Summer Family Festival parade. Participants are to line up at Eagle Park at 9 a.m., and the procession will take off from there at 10 a.m. The route will conclude back at the center, and is expected to feature everything from cars, clowns and floats, to entrants looking to win the title of best, worst or most unusual golf cart.
For more information about the parade, contact Angi Brink at 820-4949.
Shortly after this, starting at noon, will be plenty of options for event goers to choose from. This includes the return of DJ Justified Entertainment, until 6 p.m.; the opening of the beer tent, which will be available until 1 a.m.; arts and crafts until dusk, for which questions may be directed to Wondero at 469-8040; concessions from That’s My Dawg until 10 p.m.; and registration for the corn hole tournament.
The tournament itself will commence at 1 p.m., and the entry fee is $10 per person. For further details, contact Ron Quinkert at 734-292-7674.
Walk-in bingo, starting at noon, will go on until 8 p.m. and more information is available by calling Faron Wells at 979-308-9203.
Also beginning at noon will be the sale of the Firemen’s Famous Hamburgers, which is consistently one of the most anticipated offerings at the annual festival.
Grilled on the spot by members of the Grant Township Fire Department, the burgers will be available until they sell out, and patrons will want to make sure they claim their spot in line before the food is gone.
From 4 p.m. to midnight, there will be another opportunity to get in on the Big Wheel & Pull Tabs, as well as another chance to enjoy the live music from FLiPSiDE, which will perform from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Slated for Sunday, Aug. 14, is a buffet breakfast presented by the Sno-Goers, from 8-11 a.m.
While this is going on, the arts and crafts will return at 10 a.m., the ending time of which is yet to be determined.
Among the events starting at noon on the final day of the 2022 festival, will be the sale of concessions from That’s My Dawg until 5 p.m.; the opening of the beer tent, available until 6 p.m.; the Big Wheel & Pull Tabs fun that will go on until 4 p.m.; and walk-in bingo at the center, also taking place until 4 p.m.
The sale of the Firemen’s Famous Hamburgers will pick back up again at noon, as well, and will be offered until the product sells out.
New to the Sand Lake Summer Family Festival this year, are the Kids Old Fashioned Games which are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m.
Music will also be provided by DJ Justified Entertainment, from 1-6 p.m., during which drawings for prizes will occur at 5 p.m.
For additional inquiries about the festival, contact Fischer at 218-1037, or Wondero at 469-8040.