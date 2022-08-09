NATIONAL CITY – The Sand Lake Summer Family Festival, which was first introduced more than five decades ago, has long offered activities for those of all ages and interests. And that mixture of amusement will be maintained when the event enters its 54th year this weekend.

Presented by the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association, the festival will span three days this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. It will be hosted at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City, with many of the activities being held outdoors on the men’s association grounds, and others taking place inside the adjacent community center.

