HALE – A couple of the event days have come and gone, but three more days of fun still remain in store for attendees of the 79th annual Iosco County Fair.
“Thank a Farmer Week” is the theme of the 2023 rendition, which is being held at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale, located at 3600 N. M-65.
Various businesses and organizations have chipped in to cover the gate fees, so there will be no charge for attendees to enter the grounds on any of the fair days this year. Each of the entities which sponsored one of the days, are Michigan Mud Jam; Happy Acres Real Estate; Wilson Trucking & Excavating, LLC and Wilson & Sons Septic Cleaning; Scofield Real Estate; Rigg Land Surveying and TCA Insurance; and Hale Area FISH.
In addition to the games, prizes, rides and food that will be available through Anderson Midways, as well as the performances that are slated elsewhere on the fairgrounds and the exhibits, contests and other activities on deck, several events will also be hosted in the exhibition grandstands.
As a reminder, no bags or coolers will be allowed in the grandstands. This includes purses and fanny packs, unless necessary for personal reasons, and exceptions will also be made for parents with young children; however, all such bags will be searched before entry.
When it comes to the midway, price options for the rides are $2 each, $25 for a daily bracelet or $75 for a weekly mega ride pass.
To stay up to date on any new announcements regarding the 2023 Iosco County Fair, follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ioscofair. Additional details, such as game/contest rules, a list of fair sponsors, a schedule of events, contact information and more, can also be found on the fair website at www.IoscoCountyFair.com.
The 79th annual occasion kicked off earlier this week, and a full list of the events planned for Monday through Wednesday, were highlighted in the July 19 edition of this publication.
As for the remaining activities which lie ahead this Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29, these are described below.
Thursday, July 27:
Tomorrow is “Agricultural Day” at the Iosco County Fair, for which gates will open at 8 a.m., and visitors will be treated to a free “Breakfast at the Fair” shortly thereafter. Hosted in the entertainment tent, the meal will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Another Thursday morning event will be presented by the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency Early On Program. Also taking place in the entertainment tent, they will host a bike safety event a giveaway, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Once this wraps up, fair goers will want to make sure that they don’t miss out on the Barnyard Olympics, which have consistently been a beloved and popular spectacle at the annual event – for both participants and onlookers alike.
The Jr. Barnyard Olympics will get underway first, at 11 a.m. in the livestock arena of the fairgrounds. With teams consisting of four people each, the youngsters will be competing for first through third place medals as they take part in such amusing challenges as duck races, bale jumping, stick pony races and the “feed your friend ice cream” event.
The Barnyard Olympics will also be returning to the fair this Thursday, for the adults who want to get in on the festivities. They will be participating in teams of four, as well, and registration begins at 12:45 p.m.
The Barnyard Olympics will then commence at 1 p.m. in the livestock arena, and will feature trash can, saddle and rafter races, along with bale stacking, a milk can toss, a “put the fire out” challenge and more.
For further information on the Barnyard or Jr. Barnyard Olympics, contact event Superintendent Kelly Ruckle at 989-240-3235.
Among the other activities for July 27, are the commercial exhibits that will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including outside vendors and those who will be set up in the Samson Building of the site; the sewing and quilting demonstrations provided by the Hale Country Quilters, which will be hosted in the Dooley Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and the opening of the midway at 2 p.m., which will remain available until the fair closes for the night.
Several events will also occur multiple times throughout the day, giving everyone a chance to check out one of the shows. Boasting a blend of farm-themed magic and comedy, along with some agricultural information, farm safety tips and appearances by such comical characters as Clucky the Talking Chicken, this includes the Comedy Farm Magic Review show.
In an experience geared toward entertaining the entire family, these shows have been set for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Also keeping the laughs coming, will be those from Cirque Amongus, who are scheduled to perform at 12:30 p.m., and again at 4:30 p.m.
A family-friendly affair, as well, organizers say that Cirque Amongus is both delightful and surprising. It combines the comedic and circus skills of seasoned performers with audience participation, in a display which is guaranteed to amaze and amuse. An interactive circus area is also included, allowing patrons of all ages to try their hand at authentic circus skills.
Like this event and the Comedy Farm Magic Review, the Kid Buck$ Game Show is another ongoing offering at the fair. Described as a self-contained attraction the entire family will enjoy, this action-based, audience interactive show is said to draw in large crowds and keep them on the edge of their seats. And with an ever-changing cast of randomly selected contestants, the event is always new and exciting.
The Kid Buck$ Game Show will be hosted at 3 p.m., as well as at 8:30 p.m.
Also on the agenda that day, will be a tractor parade at 3 p.m., a drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles at 5:45 p.m. in the Samson Building and a root beer float social from 5-7 p.m., sponsored by Scofield Real Estate, that will benefit the Livestock Building Fund.
(Children’s bike drawings will also be held on the last two days of the fair and, as a reminder, the winners must be present to claim their prizes).
The livestock arena will be host to some of the other highlights that day, including Cow Pie Bingo starting at 5 p.m., and the annual livestock auction at 6 p.m.
With the former, participants may purchase medallion(s) at a cost of $10 each, which can be picked up at the livestock arena between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. They will then place their medallion in the arena and wait for the cow to “make a pie.” The owner of the first medallion to be cow-pied will take home the $300 cash prize, and they need not be present to win.
The funds raised during Cow Pie Bingo will be used to upgrade the livestock arena, and additional details are available by dialing the aforementioned number for Ruckle, who is also overseeing this event.
As for the Junior Market Livestock Auction, fair organizers point out that this tradition supports agricultural education programs throughout Iosco County. Each purchase directly finances and supports individual youth participants who are working to become future agriculture and community leaders.
Each exhibitor spends three to nine months – and countless hours – raising and caring for their livestock projects. Learning responsibility and dedication, as well as animal care and entrepreneurship, will benefit them far into their future, organizers add.
They further note that those who make a purchase at the auction will also receive high-quality, locally-sourced food for themselves and their families to enjoy.
An hour after the auction commences, a free event will be held in the exhibition grandstands, with the Michigan Pony Pulls that are set to start at 7 p.m.
According to the Iosco County Fair website, the horse pull competition originated back when horses were still used for daily farm work, and farmers would challenge one another to see whose horse could pull the most weight. Since then, horse pulling has evolved into an organized sport with teams of equine athletes.
The information goes on to state that all are invited to watch these beautiful animals show off their strength by hauling a weighted sled.
Friday, July 28:
For Friday at the fairgrounds, gates will open at 8 a.m. and the first event of the morning will be the Youth Pleasure Horse Show, at 9 a.m. in the horse arena.
The commercial exhibits will again be open between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., and the Hale Country Quilters will also return for sewing and quilting demos in the Dooley Building, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The July 28 showtimes for the Comedy Farm Magic Review are noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., while those from Cirque Amongus will be amusing audiences at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
There will also be three renditions of the Kid Buck$ Game Show, which are set to begin at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
As the various shows are taking place, the midway will open at 2 p.m.; the Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host a chicken BBQ starting at 4 p.m. in the entertainment tent, followed by the FFA silent auction from 5-6 p.m. at the same site; the drawing for his and hers children’s bikes will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Samson Building; and music will get underway in the entertainment tent, beginning at 7 p.m.
There will also be a Ponytail, Beard, Mullet and Mohawk Contest at 4 p.m., for which registrants are to sign up in the entertainment tent, between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Sponsored by On Pointe Salon, there will be a youth class for those age 16 and younger, and an adult class for participants age 17 and older.
Prizes will be awarded to the youth and adult winner in the ponytail, mullet and mohawk categories, while the beard category is open only to adult contestants. One Best of Show will be awarded, as well, for all categories combined. Each category will be judged based on length, overall appearance, creativity and presentation.
As for Friday’s exhibition grandstand entertainment, this will come by way of the Off-Road Derby Bump-N-Run.
A longtime crowd favorite at the county fair, organizers say that this action-packed evening of racing always thrills the audience as spectators get to see the cars battle it out for position as they race around a track with curves and jumps.
The three classes to be featured are stock, modified and “Run what you Brung,” which is an open class for any type of vehicle. Payouts for the feature winners will be $600 for first place, $300 for second and $150 for third.
The Off-Road Derby Bump-N-Run begins at 7 p.m., and children age 5 and under may attend for free. Admission is $10 for all other event goers, who also have the option of upgrading to pit seats instead, for $15.
Questions about the Off-Road Derby Bump-N-Run may be directed to Ron Heal, by calling 989-329-7407.
Saturday, July 29:
The send-off for the 79th annual Iosco County Fair will be packed with celebrations on the final day of the event this Saturday.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. – on what is also known as “Ag Education Day” at the fair – with the Open Pleasure Horse Show to follow at 9 a.m. in the horse arena.
The Games & Contests For All Ages event will then get underway at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be vying for first, second and third place titles, for which the prizes are $3, $2 and $1, respectively.
Those looking to join in on the good time are being told to prepare to get dirty, as the event includes egg throwing, as well as tot, foot, three-legged, wheelbarrow, sack hop and balloon races.
As the games are going on, the commercial exhibits will open at 10 a.m. These will remain available until 9 p.m.
Just a short distance from the event headquarters, participants of the 2023 Iosco County Fair Parade are to begin lining up at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Roger’s Family Foods, at 3195 M-65.
For those watching the procession, it will start at noon and the parade route follows M-65 north, through downtown Hale.
Back at the fairgrounds, there will be opportunities to take in the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows at 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.; the Cirque Amongus performances at 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.; and the Kid Buck$ Game Show events at 1:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. or 8 p.m.
From 1-6 p.m., the Hale Country Quilters will continue their sewing and quilting demonstrations in the Dooley Building.
Also starting at 1 p.m., and running until 3 p.m., will be the Agricultural Education Activities in the livestock arena. Among the items available, will be a farm equipment display, chicken hatching, butter making, Barnyard Bingo, living plant necklace making, cow milking, rock painting and more.
Registration for the cornhole tournament will occur in the livestock arena during this time, as well. Sign-ups start at 2:45 p.m., and the games will get underway at 3 p.m. in the arena.
Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place finishers in each division, which includes a youth class for those age 17 and younger, and an adult division for participants age 18 and older.
Anyone wanting to make their way to the midway, which opens at 1 p.m. on July 29, might want to first make their rounds at the Agricultural Education Activities.
In celebration of Ag Education Day at the fair, a ride special will be offered to those who fill out a punch card while completing the activities mentioned above. When participants present a voucher of Ag Education Day activity completion at the midway ticket booth, they will receive $5 off a daily ride bracelet.
The pedal pull is another popular event at the yearly occasion, and those who are interested in taking part can register at the Fair Office, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Presented by Michigan Pedal Pullers, Inc., the event will then commence in front of the office, at 2 p.m.
Some of the other events slated for Saturday, which will each be hosted in the entertainment tent, include a 4-H silent auction from 2-4 p.m., the FFA hog roast dinner starting at 4 p.m. and musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.
Also, a drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles in the Samson Building, and a quilt raffle drawing in the Dooley Building, will both take place at 6 p.m.
Sponsored by the Hale Country Quilters, tickets for the quilt raffle cost $1 each or six for $5, and are available through members of both the Quilters group and the Iosco County Fair Board.
Each square of the creation was handmade by the Quilters and fair supporters, and all proceeds from the raffle will go to the Iosco County Agricultural Society.
For the final grandstand event of the 2023 fair, Flying Star Rodeo Productions will be presenting a pro rodeo, starting at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person, while children age 5 and under can attend at no charge.
The full, 10-event professional rodeo will showcase everything from bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and saddle bronc riding, to team roping, mini bull riding, ranch bronc riding and clown acts. The 2½-hour exhibition will also include a children’s boot scramble and chute dogging for spectators.