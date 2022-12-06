EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council held a work session on the proposed short-term rental ordinance on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at the East Tawas City Hall.

The purpose of the work session was to review public comments on the proposed ordinance regarding Short-Term Rentals (STRs). The ordinance will address new requirements, compliance and fees for STRs within the City of East Tawas.

