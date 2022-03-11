TAWAS CITY —When Tawas City resident Paul Vainer was struck with the idea to open up an indoor golf facility in the area, it ignited the birth of a business unlike any other in this part of the state. After months of hard work, months of planning and months of research, that idea came to fruition, when Bogey’s Indoor Golf opened for business earlier this month.
“It was a ton of work,” he said. “I pushed my timelines as hard and fast as I could, because the busy time for this type of business is when it is cold out. If I had taken the traditional route and hired contractors I would have been lucky to be open in time for the fall. I just put in a lot of time and effort to get her open.”
That hard work culminated with Vainer officially opening the doors to Bogey’s on Feb. 11. Since that opening day, things have been going even better than he expected.
“The response so far has been nothing short of incredible,” Vainer said. “Everyone has been coming in and having a great time. I have had at least a dozen repeat customers, and guys that have been here three or four or even fives times already. It has been a lot of fun.”
The venue, located at 1131 S. US-23 Tawas City, offers what Vainer calls a premium year-round golf experience. Each of its two bays offers multiple golf simulators, including TrackMan; a top-of-the-line simulator that numerous PGA professionals use.
“This will allow customers to virtually practice and play some of the best golf courses in the world without leaving Northeast Michigan,” Vainer said. “From rental clubs, and tons of TVs, to all your favorite on-course refreshments, we have you covered for a fun night out.”
Trackman also includes mini games, some of which are aimed at kids to get them interested in the game of golf.
“The software has a lot of different abilities, it really depends on what you want out of it,” Vainer said.
Playing nine holes of golf at the venue takes about an hour per person, and Vainer recommends calling ahead to make a reservation to ensure availability, although walk-ins are allowed when bays are open.
“Weekends are always busy, but the great surprise is last week, every day there were cars waiting for a half an hour before we open,” he said. “It has been pretty steady.”
Vainer, who is also Tawas Area’s varsity golf coach added that he plans to have his team frequent the venue to improve their game, and do what he calls bag-mapping.
“That’s when you hit all your clubs, get a feel for what you can do with each of them,” he said.
Bogey’s offers snacks and non-alcoholic drinks on site, and outside food is welcomed. Vainer is also in the process of getting a liquor license, but admits that “could take months.”
“I couldn’t have imagined the opening week going much better,” he said. “The word has gotten out, I put a great amount of resources into promoting it.
Bogey’s, located next to Muffler Man south of Tawas City, is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For rates and other information on Bogey’s or to make reservations contact the business at (989) 305-6212, info@bogeystawas.com or like their Facebook page.