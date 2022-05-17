TAWAS CITY — It’s a routine, every day job, but is one that’s essential to keeping a community healthy.
Iosco County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are always on the roads, taking calls to serve local residents in medical needs, big or small.
From simple house calls, to medical transfers of seniors between homes to life saving emergency calls, the EMS services all sorts of scenarios, including opening mayonnaise jars.
“I cannot begin to tell you the comedy gold of situations I’m called into,” said Jake (not from State Farm, as he introduces himself) Rayes of Oscoda. “Sometimes people will call and ask, ‘Can you get me a pop out of the fridge? Once, we had a call with sirens and lights flashing, the caller was saying ‘I can’t breathe!’ over the phone and we get to the home and they tell us there was really no problem, ‘But while you’re here, can you open this jar of mayonnaise?’”
When asked if he opened the jar for the patient Rayes said “yes,” he has to treat all callers the same with the same level of professionalism and courtesy regardless of the request.
Now, it’s not advisable to dial 911 just to get your local Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) to do chores or change the channel for you. It means there’s one less ambulance on the road to deal with actual emergencies and somebody could get seriously hurt without urgent medical care. It’s also very costly, at a minimum of $573 plus mileage. Medical professionals are rule-bound to help those in need whenever they get a call.
“The moment I make patient contact, I can’t let them go.”
Rayes told this story driving South on US-23 on a Friday afternoon. Stephanie Ingram, also from Oscoda was the other EMT sitting in the back fielding calls.
Together, these two made up the team with the call-sign, “Bravo 1.”
They were made their way south to a halfway point as another team headed to a call in Tawas. This halfway point between Tawas and Oscoda is there to “fill the gaps” in services.
At any one time in Iosco County, there are four ambulances working around the area.
If, for example, if a call went off in the southwest corner near Hale or Whittemore, the remaining ambulances all are instructed to drive to designated spots fielded between the four divided sections of the county. Two would sit between Hale and another municipality to ensure there’s always an ambulance to service calls as close as possible to the situation.
Halfway points and station stops are listed for every scenario and all EMS drivers automatically know where to drive to as one teams respond to calls.
“We want to maintain coverage in as balanced of a situation as possible,” said Rayes.
Naturally, ambulances rack up absurdly high mileages in a course of a single year.
Rayes said Iosco County goes through on average 1-2 ambulances per year.
“Beep! beep! beep! beep! beep!” came on over the radio before we could make it to the halfway point. A call came in to Bravo 1, alerting them to a woman experiencing back pain at an address in the area. The call was “Priority 3,” so non-emergency, but they got the address over the radio and scooted over.
Meanwhile, Rayes talked about the construction of an ambulance.
Ambulances aren’t large vans, as they may outwardly appear, but are actually classified as pickup trucks with a big box where the bed should be.
They are Ford and Chevy models maintenanced religiously to ensure they don’t quit in the field, and are only retired after they hit 350,000 to 400,000 miles.
Theoretically, anyone can buy an old ambulance off of the county, but they are awarded to auxiliary medical services or other county agencies, like police, over anything else.
As they got to the scene, Rayes gave this reporter on doctor patient confidentiality, saying to leave out any personally identifiable information and not take photographs, but it was alright to come in and take notes.
The woman was sitting on her couch, saying she had a hard time sleeping and couldn’t drive to the hospital. Rayes and Ingram asked her a bunch of questions, mainly about her medical history and asked her if she would like transport.
She was in so much pain, she didn’t know if she could lie down on the mobile stretcher, but the EMT’s worked out a unique way she could position herself to minimize pain and then loaded her up.
The stretcher is high tech, requiring only the push of a button to lift the patient in the ambulance. Then they were off again to the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital emergency room.
After a brief drive they arrived to the hospital. They unloaded the woman and carted her over to a bed.
She was unsure of being lifted, but Rayes and Ingram employed a technique where they lowered the stretcher’s legs to the same level as the bed, lowered the safety rails and stretched tight the blanket underneath her.
There was no heavy lifting or jostling, just a simple slide smooth as butter off the stretcher and on to the bed. The woman had a look of relief on her face.
“Oh, that was not so bad,” she said.
The EMT’s then wiped down the stretcher with disinfectant and applied fresh linen, ready to immediately pick up another patient who needed transport to a local medical center.
After loading him aboard, they were off once again.
Despite the training and study required, the pay is relatively low in the county for an EMT.
“Wages have been low, and people don’t pay attention to how much it costs to keep these essential services running,” said Rayes.
He expressed his wishes for more pay, who doesn’t? But unless the taxpayers of Iosco County are willing to speak up and shell out more in the next millage, the pay level isn’t going to go up significantly any time soon.
That means less people incentivized to stick around long term. The EMS is always looking for more workers willing to do their unique line of work.
Despite the pay, the EMT’s who do work stay for other reasons.
“Most of us are citizens of this county and we want to take care of the health of our community, but it can be stressful,” said Ingram.
The work schedule of an EMS driver is not typical.
It involves three alternating days of 24 hour on-call duty.
Every other day they get off, with a nice four day weekend after that.
The requirement to become an EMT is relatively low, with only a high school diploma required to take the basic training courses to get on the road, but to possess the ability to provide advanced medical services, one must take additional courses and earn an associates to become a paramedic. There are even Master’s degrees offered for EMT programs.
“We’re a dying breed,” said EMT Josh Barnes. “Between the pay, stress, and long hours, there’s not much keeping people nailed down in this job. But those of us who are willing to stick around wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The common thread between EMT’s is their willingness to dog it out in spite of the pay.
“It’s a high adrenaline career path,” said Rayes. “It forces you to think on your feet.”
This “thinking on your feet” is what has attracted Rayes to his position.
No two calls are the same, and he recalls many times over his use of non-conventional methods and objects to service patients.
One time he used a bag of cat litter for traction to get in and out of an icy driveway. Another time, he was short of a wheeled medical extraction unit, so he used a dining room table to extract a patient.
The EMTs hold the hope of working closely with students of IRESA that the Iosco County EMS can recruit fresh blood into their ranks.
On average, five students are allowed on ride-alongs with EMT’s to see what the job is about.
Being an EMT is also a good way to get into the medical field, said Rayes. Whether you want to go into nursing or become an administrator of sorts, the experience of being an EMT gives you a sense of the process on how the hospital receives a good chunk of its patients.
Plus, they’re forced to think more on their feet and rely on themselves. It’s something that can help a person in any medical situation and makes medical professionals more flexible in their jobs, he said.