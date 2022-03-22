OSCODA — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution to move onto the full board for possible adoption in early April, showing their non-support for efforts to privatize mental health services in the state of Michigan.
The action took place during the March 14 board Committee of the Whole meeting in Tawas City.
Two bills, introduced last year by the Michigan Senate, are currently working their way through the adoption process. The bills are SB 0597 and SB 0598, and would privatize the state’s mental health system. Insurance companies would control plans for Medicaid patients, instead of public entities.
Under the resolution adopted by commissioners, the county’s stance commissioners do not support privatizing mental health for a number of reasons outlined in the resolution.
“Recent proposals in the Michigan House and Senate fundamentally change the public behavioral health system and will harm those served by the system,” as outlined by the county’s resolution.
It further states that county officials oppose the bills because it would eliminate local oversight, governance, operations and accountability, and beneficiaries would “stand to lose access to services, supports, and input into the design and operation of their services and support system,” as stated in the resolution.
The resolution further stated that “the Senate proposal specifically incentivizes and priorities profits to private companies at the expense of the public and people served by our public behavioral health system.”
The letter goes on to ask Michigan lawmakers to support certified community behavioral health clinics, behavioral health homes and opioid health homes, instead of passing the bill, among other things, including that such a change when the state is bouncing back from the pandemic could be devastating to families.
“Be it further resolved that copies of this resolution will be transmitted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Sen. Jim Stamas, Rep. Sue Allow, the Michigan Association of Counties as well as the state’s other 82 counties,” as stated in the resolution.
Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell, who sits on several boards with AuSable Valley Community Mental Health (AVCMH), said there is a lot of representation from Iosco County on that board to make decisions for local people who may need their services.
The agency serves more than 2,000 individuals in Iosco, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties and was formed under the Community Mental Health Act of 1963.
“We have a good reprobation for AVCMH and I would hate to lose that,” O’Farrell said. “If it goes into the direction of privatization, I think it would definitely have a negative impact on mental health services in Iosco County.”
O’Farrell, who typically asks the other four members of the board to make motions, made the motion himself to send adoption of the resolution to the full board for adoption, which could take place during the April 6 meeting. O’Farrell was seconded on his motion by Vice Chairman Charles Finley.
O’Farrell told commissioners that some of the local services that AVCMH provides to the community are so-called group homes for those who may suffer from a mental illness or other developmental disabilities that may preclude them from living on their own. He said AVCMH has trained experts to live and monitor the group homes so that those in need have someone to help with day to day activities, such as taking proper medications, going to doctor’s appointments, housework, engaging in events in the public and other community supports.
He said there are several of the residences in the county, but most people would not know where they are. He said the homes are a tremendously valuable asset to those who need the services of AVCMH.
“These homes fit into neighborhoods, they’re assisted living houses and they are good programs,” he told commissioners. “I sit on the building committee (for AVCMH) and we go to these residences twice a year to do inspections to make sure the people who live in the homes are well taken care of.”
Commissioner Robert Huebel said that one such house was in his neighborhood, added that if you didn’t know it was run by AVCMH, you wouldn’t be able to distinguish from a regular house in the neighborhood.
O’Farrell said that is because the homes are well-maintained for the residents.
“If the carpet does look right, we replace it,” he said. “The bathrooms are in perfect shape, and we have professional people with social work backgrounds to monitor the homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, introduced the bills last summer, and has said they would make mental health care “fully integrated with physical health.”
Commissioner James Minor said that that if Shirkey ended up getting the bills passed, it would scrap a mental health system, AVCMH, that already exists and works in his opinion.
He sarcastically quipped “we really do need to think of that ‘almighty dollar’’’ in reaction to lawmakers’ proposed bills. Miner voted with the three other commissioners in attendance to move the resolution to the full board. Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who was absent from the March 14, did not vote, and the measure passed 4-0.