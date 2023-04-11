TAWAS CITY – At its regular April 5 meeting, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) passed Resolution 2023-047, a resolution requesting that state legislators “carefully consider the rights of our citizens when passing these new laws” referring to the 11 statutes the state legislature is considering regarding gun control.

Motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously. Commissioner Charles Finley did not attend the meeting.

Tags