EAST TAWAS – Mayor Bruce Bolen appointed council members to a variety of boards and commissions at the East Tawas City Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 19.

Council Member Molly Collier was appointed to the Planning Commission, Council Member Mike Mooney was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Council Member Joseph Kolts was appointed to the Park Board. Council Member Lisa Bolen will continue to serve on the Housing Commission, Council Member Blinda Baker will serve on the Tax Increment Finance Authority, Council Member Dave Leslie will continue to serve on the Tawas Utilities Authority with Bruce Bolen as the alternate. City Manager Brent Barringer will serve on the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA), with Bruce Bolen as the alternate.

Tags

Trending Food Videos