EAST TAWAS – Mayor Bruce Bolen appointed council members to a variety of boards and commissions at the East Tawas City Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 19.
Council Member Molly Collier was appointed to the Planning Commission, Council Member Mike Mooney was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Council Member Joseph Kolts was appointed to the Park Board. Council Member Lisa Bolen will continue to serve on the Housing Commission, Council Member Blinda Baker will serve on the Tax Increment Finance Authority, Council Member Dave Leslie will continue to serve on the Tawas Utilities Authority with Bruce Bolen as the alternate. City Manager Brent Barringer will serve on the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA), with Bruce Bolen as the alternate.
The Council also voted to re-appoint a number of individuals whose terms were scheduled to expire at the end of December. Jeffrey Loomis was appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Review. Scott Coffin and Mark Eklund were appointed three-year terms on the Planning Commission. Rebecca Buchanan was appointed to a four-year term on Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) and Amy Rogers was appointed to a four-year term on Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG). Mark Elliott was appointed to a five-year term on the Park Board. Kevin Jungquist was appointed to a three-year term on the Building Authority and City Manager Brent Barringer was appointed to a three-year term on the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Motion by Lisa Bolen, support from Kolts, passed unanimously.