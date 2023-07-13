EAST TAWAS – An afternoon of spectacle and family-friendly fun was provided on July 2 at Dewey Durant Park, courtesy of a visit from the traveling Culpepper and Merriweather (C&M) Circus.
The performers offered two 90-minute shows throughout the day, captivating audience hearts with exotic animals like Delilah the tiger and Wendell the lion; while thrilling and entertaining patrons with the balancing act of Romario Perez and the horseback maneuvers of the Luciana Loyal Repensky Riders.
Among other notable acts were the hair hanging and foot juggling acts of Elizabeth Ayala, the Wheel of Destiny Act by Romario and Belgica Perez and the unicycle performances of the Arlise Troupe, comprised of Georgia Cainan, Noah Dykes, and Ringmaster Simone Key, who also performed a daring single trapeze act.
Leo the Clown delighted the crowd with his slapstick antics and engaged with children throughout the show, signing autographs. One lucky volunteer was invited to join Leo center stage to learn the art of “Clown-Fu.”
Trucks outside the circus tent provided food and refreshment, supplemented by attendants who distributed cotton candy and peanuts throughout the procession. Other amenities included a pony ride, bouncy house, a big slide and a face painting booth.
Prior to the actual performance, C&M Circus also provided the opportunity for the public to attend their tent raising, where guests were offered a behind-the-scenes look at the show and learn about the lives of performers on the road, as well as the care that C&M’s animals receive.
The event was sponsored by the Tawas Area Rotary Club. Rotary Club Member Nina O’Loughlin says that the group is very pleased to partner with C&M Circus on bringing this event to town.
“Although the Rotary Club is fairly new to the community, we have already made our mark with our inaugural Earth Day Event, and are proud to closely follow that with the Circus,” O’Loughlin says.
All of the animals used in C&M’s performances are captive-bred and the majority are rescues. They are licensed and inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and seen by a veterinarian every 30 days.
“Culpepper and Merriweather prides itself not only on its wonderful show, but on the extreme care they take in tending to the circus animals,” O’Loughlin attests.
For 32 weeks of the year, C&M Circus brings an action packed 90-minute show to over 200 towns in 17 different states. With the event offering a variety of exciting performances and catering to all age groups, the group is certainly worth keeping in mind the next time they visit the area.