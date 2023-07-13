EAST TAWAS – An afternoon of spectacle and family-friendly fun was provided on July 2 at Dewey Durant Park, courtesy of a visit from the traveling Culpepper and Merriweather (C&M) Circus.

The performers offered two 90-minute shows throughout the day, captivating audience hearts with exotic animals like Delilah the tiger and Wendell the lion; while thrilling and entertaining patrons with the balancing act of Romario Perez and the horseback maneuvers of the Luciana Loyal Repensky Riders.

Tags