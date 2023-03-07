EAST TAWAS – For more than nine years, Jenny Haglund has been a reporter with the Iosco County News-Herald – the newspaper of record for the county – as well as its sister newspaper, the Oscoda Press.
Haglund was named associate editor of both newspapers on Wednesday, March 1.
“Jenny has been a valued member of our staff for nearly a decade,” said John Morris, Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press editor. “This promotion is more than deserved.”
She was enrolled in Alpena Community College (ACC) at the time she was hired and, while attending ACC, was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society; was nominated by ACC for the All-USA Community College Academic Team, in recognition of scholarly achievements and leadership accomplishments; and received a State of Michigan Special Tribute for being a member of the PTK All-Michigan Academic Team for Michigan’s Community Colleges.
Haglund obtained an Associate of Arts degree, and graduated Summa Cum Laude after maintaining a 4.0 grade point average for the duration of her time at ACC.
Prior to this, she took journalism classes during her junior high and high school years at Carman-Ainsworth, which entailed writing stories, taking photos and laying out pages in the yearbooks – as well as navigating the transition to producing the books on computers, from the former method of utilizing paste-up boards.
She also became Carman-Ainsworth High School’s first yearbook editor, and received the Journalism Award for her senior class.
Haglund was born and raised in Flint, which she proudly called home for 19 years. But she had already familiarized herself with Iosco County during that period, as well, having spent many weekends at her family’s cabin in the area, from the time she was born.
She was dedicated to gymnastics in her youth and went on to help coach other gymnasts, before shifting her commitments to cheerleading. She did so for five years, and a total of 10 seasons, from junior high through high school. Taking part in numerous competitive events, too, her squad won multiple trophies and advanced to the state competition.
Also from a young age and into adulthood, she gave much of her time to volunteering. In addition to visiting nursing homes as a certified therapy dog handler, this included volunteering for Adopt-A-Pet, McLaren Hospice, Paws’itive Teams Pet Therapy Program and Heartland Hospice.
With the latter, Haglund was acknowledged as the 2006 Special Projects Volunteer of the Year for Heartland Hospice.
Related to this, a Carman-Ainsworth High School Athletic Award was presented to Haglund, as well. She received the Service Award in cheerleading because of her volunteerism and for also getting fellow cheerleaders involved.
Additionally, she was a member of her high school’s book club, received the Michigan Competitive Scholarship Award and graduated with honors in 2004.
Beginning in 2005, she split her time between Mackinac Island and the Sunrise Side for the next seven years. She spent the majority living on Mackinac Island, where she managed a restaurant, but wintered in Tawas City while taking classes at ACC.
In 2010, Haglund purchased a home in East Tawas. She worked on the island for one more season following that but, upon her return, she remained in the local area and has been a year-round resident of East Tawas since 2011.
She began her career with the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press in January 2014, where she has earned several awards from the Michigan Press Association for her work.
As for her recent promotion to associate editor, “I’m looking forward to expanding my experience in this industry, but also continuing to do what I love and have been familiar with for so many years,” Haglund says. “I’ll be responsible for more behind-the-scenes work now, but I’m grateful that this new position still allows me to cover local events and remain in the field as a reporter.”
Aside from her primary job, she also owns K&J Home and Lawn Works with her husband, Karri Haglund. The couple will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary this July 4, and are the proud “parents” to several rescue pets. This currently includes their beloved trio of dogs, but they have also taken in a variety of other animals over the years who were in need of a home.
Her assorted obligations eat up most of her time, but Haglund still volunteers whenever possible. Along with being an ASPCA Guardian for more than 13 years, she has served on the Iosco County Humane Society Board of Directors since 2020, and was elected as secretary shortly after her initial nomination to the board.