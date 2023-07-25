TAWAS CITY – New action, blended with follow-up pertaining to prior topics, comprised the July 17 meeting of the Tawas City Council.
Chapter 16 of the city’s code of ordinances – which regulates peddlers, solicitors, canvassers transient merchants – was among the returning agenda items.
As detailed in last week’s edition of this publication, it was during the July 5 council meeting when City Manager Annge Horning said that the ordinance contains antiquated language; that the document itself is essentially irrelevant, given the lack of interest/use in recent years; it is subjective, such as by requiring the city clerk to determine whether someone is of good moral character; and that the process to secure approval is arduous for the applicant to meet all of the qualifications, as well as for city staff to administer.
Following some discussion, the council cast a unanimous vote in favor of moving forward with the steps to repeal Chapter 16.
So they proceeded with that effort when they met again most recently, by introducing a draft of Ordinance No. 328. This will repeal Ordinance No. 150 and 150-A, Chapter 16 – peddlers, solicitors, canvassers and transient merchants of the code of ordinances.
Horning noted that the city charter requires the ordinance to be introduced at one council meeting and then, so long as a public hearing is held, it may be adopted at a subsequent meeting.
Therefore, she advised that since Ordinance No. 328 has now been introduced, it will be on the agenda again for the next council meeting – which begins at 7 p.m. in Tawas City Hall on Monday, Aug. 7. Officials will also hold the public hearing that night to receive comments on the proposed ordinance, after which they may take action on adoption.
Horning gave a reminder that, upon having the city attorney review Chapter 16, he expressed that he has no concerns if it were to be repealed.
Similar to Horning’s thoughts, as well, the attorney doesn’t think that there will be a sudden influx of transient merchants, peddlers, et cetera in Tawas City. But even if there is, the city manager reiterated that there are state laws to which they must adhere.
As reported, rather than handling paperwork and the like through city hall – as applicants do now – those looking to sell items door-to-door, for example, will simply continue following the regulations laid out by the state of Michigan. These consist of the Veteran’s License for Peddlers (Act 359 of 1921), Transient Merchants (Act 51 of 1925), Home Solicitation Sales (Act 227 of 1971), Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act (Act 169 of 1975) and Public Safety Solicitation Act (Act 298 of 1992).
In other business tying back to previous items discussed by the council, the sale of a Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) vehicle also came up again on July 17.
As stated in last week’s publication, the city had received three offers on the 2020 Dodge Durango. Officials voted 7-0 to award this to the highest bidder, the Imlay City Police Department, in the amount of $46,650.
Horning has since pointed out that the city has a loan through Huron Community Bank (HCB) for one of the TCPD patrol vehicles, which will be paid off in January 2025.
She said that she would like the council to consider using the proceeds from the recent sale of the 2020 Dodge Durango to pay off the HCB loan early and eliminate some of the city’s debt.
The total payoff is $22,224.23, she continued, and the city has two payments left. One is supposed to happen in January, and this $11,332.40 payment has been budgeted in the current fiscal year.
“Paying the loan off early would require a budget amendment in expenditures in the approximate amount of $10,891.83, however the revenue is already covered by the recent sale of the patrol car,” Horning stated.
Councilman Dave Lesinski made a motion to pay off the loan through HCB, using proceeds from the sale of the 2020 TCPD vehicle. The motion was supported by Councilman Mike Russo, and approved in a 6-0 vote.
Absent was Councilman Jeff Coon, whom officials had agreed to excuse from that night’s meeting, as he would be out of town.
In terms of the new items the council addressed, Horning reported that a motion was put forth during the July 10 Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) meeting, for the TUA Board to recognize the equal partnership of Tawas City and East Tawas in the ownership and cost of the facility and operations.
“I shared that I couldn’t vote in favor of the motion without consulting with the Tawas City Council because this motion essentially disregards the language in the Joint Sanitary Sewer Agreement, which is a legal document,” explained Horning, who represents Tawas City as an alternate on the TUA Board.
She added that she would like the council to discuss this motion, and provide guidance to the city’s other representatives on the board – those being Lesinski, who is a TUA Board member, and Russo, who serves as vice chairman.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich remarked that she is not in favor of doing anything which disregards the current agreement.
Further, she doesn’t see where they’ve been given any information as to how this would be in the best interest of their residents. So she said that at this point, with the information she has, “I would not be in favor of that.”
Mayor Brian McMurray and Councilman Chuck Klenow agreed, with McMurray adding that if this is also consistent with the thoughts of the TUA Board members, “I would think we would table that.”
Lesinski concurred, as well, and moved for this to be tabled. Supported by Russo, the motion passed 6-0.
In other new business, Horning informed the council that Tawas City’s current master plan – which must be updated every five years – is set to expire this December.
She provided them with a quote from Denise Cline, deputy director/chief planner with the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, to update the master plan in a not-to-exceed amount of $7,100.
With the 2020 Census information now available, this will be among the details incorporated into the revised document.
Listed as follows, according to the quote, are the various activities and the associated costs for each:
Survey questions (initial set and revisions based on feedback), $300; demographics and residential, $2,100; existing land use (for which a parcel layer with parcel numbers will be needed from the county, in addition to a tax roll export), $2,800; goals, objectives and action items, $700; one meeting plus mileage (if needed), $700; compile final plan (clean copy), $300; and admin., $200.
Cline’s proposal reads that the estimate is based on time spent from previous communities. With the $7,100 total being a not-to-exceed cost, she explained that the existing land use and demographics, for instance, might take less time than what is budgeted.
Horning also mentioned this point for the council, saying it is anticipated that the final amount will be less. The goal is to complete as much of the work as possible in-house, as time and ability in accessing the necessary information allows.
As for the survey questions included in the quote, she told officials that the Tawas City Planning Commission took action to recommend that the council fund a community survey to gather public input for the master plan, as was also done the last time the document was updated.
Councilman Ed Nagy said that there was conversation during the planning commission meeting regarding the type of survey and the methodology, and he asked if this would be mailed to participants or conducted online.
Horning said that the commission discussed several different options, but did not decide on one particular route. However, what Cline is proposing, is an online survey.
Masich, who is the vice chair of the planning commission, said that this is also her preference. She explained that in the past, there didn’t seem to be much of a difference in response, either when surveys were conducted via the Internet or if the questions were sent by mail.
Nagy asked whether the responses will be coming from Tawas City residents only, or if the survey is open to all people who respond.
Horning replied that it will be all who respond, since the document is technically labeled as a “community” master plan. Therefore, input will be taken into account from the overall community, whether they’re residents, non-residents, taxpayers or non-taxpayers.
The cost to update the master plan is not included in the city’s budget so, if Cline’s proposal is accepted, Horning said that an amendment will be required at some point in the future.
McMurray wondered about how soon Cline would be able to start this work, to which Horning answered, “Immediately.”
McMurray also commented that he thought Cline did a great job on the previous plan.
“She was very knowledgable and very helpful,” agreed Masich, who then made a motion to approve working with Cline to update the master plan for the next five years, with a budget amount not to exceed $7,100. The motion was supported by Russo, and approved in a 6-0 vote.
In separate action, officials considered an e-mail request from East Michigan Council of Governments (EMCOG) Program Manager Bill Ernat, who sought a letter of support from Tawas City.
He stated that he will be turning in a grant application to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), to submit for round two of the 2023 “Creating a Culture of Resiliency Capacity” grant.
Ernat shared that the grant request will include a series of workshops utilizing the Michigan Coastal Management Program hosted by EGLE staff. The workshops will be located in each of the five counties bordering Lake Huron and, to strengthen their application, EMCOG is looking for letters of support from as many municipalities as possible which border the lake.
“We will be working with the Emergency Management staff in your county in setting up the meeting dates and times, which if funded, will occur in 2024,” he wrote.
The council was told that if awarded, the grant will be used to provide multiple workshops for both the public and municipal employees, on methods to mitigate damage resulting from Lake Huron flooding and erosion.
A draft letter of support from Tawas City was presented to the council, a portion of which reads as follows:
“As a community on the shores of Lake Huron that is subject to flooding and erosion due to the ever-changing water levels of the Great Lakes, we are very interested in seeking out solutions to mitigate damage resulting from these events. We understand that the grant proposal will not only benefit municipalities in our efforts but will also offer potential mitigation efforts for property owners.”
McMurray moved to provide the letter of support to EMCOG on behalf of the council, which will be signed by him as the mayor. Seconded by Nagy, the motion received approval from all six of the attending members.
In other business on July 17, are the items the summarized below.
- The council met in closed session regarding attorney correspondence, for approximately 20 minutes, to continue discussions from prior closed sessions that occurred in February and March. Horning noted that the session was in accordance with Section 8 (1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act.
- The purchase of a used dump truck has been budgeted for this fiscal year, but Horning said that Department of Public Works Director Gus Oliver was able to find two such vehicles, both of which have since been acquired for less than the budgeted amount.
- Due to a prior appointment, Nagy advised that he will be unable to attend the Aug. 7 council meeting. Supported by Lesinski, Klenow’s motion to excuse Nagy was approved by the council.
- Horning shared that the free concerts which have been held so far as part of the city’s Shoreline Summer Series, have gone well and have been met with a decent turnout. The shows start at 7 p.m. on select Thursdays and are put on from the stage in Town Square, at 513 W. Lake St. (US-23), located in Tawas City Shoreline Park. The remaining performances in the 2023 concert lineup, will be the Screaming Casanovas on Aug. 10, and Rhett Yocom on Aug. 17. Along with participation from local businesses and first responders, who have been bringing along additional activities/displays for the crowd during the events, the Tawas Kiwanis Club also sells food beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the concert nights.