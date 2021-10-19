FLINT—Congressman Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, announced $60,000 in federal funds to help Oscoda Township fund the design of a new, non-motorized pathway that will connect residents to local small local businesses.
The $60,000 federal grant was awarded to Oscoda Township through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Rural Development program. The grant will be used to fund engineering fees to design a non-motorized pathway that will provide direct access to Oscoda’s downtown businesses.
This non-motorized pathway will be part of the Iosco Exploration Trail, a 44-mile-long trail that, once complete, will connect communities across Iosco County and provide a safe recreational area to hike, bike, walk, bird and more.
“I am proud to announce this federal funding to help build a new community walkway in Oscoda Township,” said Kildee. “Improving community walkability is an excellent way to foster community engagement, commerce and outdoor recreation. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, I am working in Congress to secure resources to help mid-Michigan build back better.”
“On behalf of the Oscoda Township Board and the Oscoda community in general, I would like to thank Congressman Kildee for his continued support of Oscoda on several fronts, specifically this $60,000 USDA grant to be used to offset the engineering cost of Phase 3 of the Iosco Exploration Trail,” said Bill Palmer, Oscoda Township trustee.
“These federal dollars are a key part of the total funding of this non-motorized bike path, which will connect Old Orchard Park Campground (OOP) to downtown Oscoda. During the summer months, OOP is like a separate community of nearly 1,000 people. This walkway will allow them to bike or walk safely to our downtown area, which will be a huge gain for our downtown businesses.”
The USDA Rural Development program provides grants for projects that finance and facilitate the development of small and emerging rural businesses with the overall goal of improving the economy and life in rural communities.