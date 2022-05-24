EAST TAWAS – For the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF), both Tawas City and East Tawas, through the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA), have been approved for up to a $17 million loan. Since the TUA is jointly owned by both cities, they would have to pledge their full faith and credit before the loan payments will be payed.
With that being said, there are a lot of ifs. The city still doesn’t know how much projects are going to cost and how much the state will actually pay for if the project goes over budget.
In the meantime, the TUA has been applied for an $11 million federal grant for the proposed project.
One point of flexibility the city owns is the fact they can back out of the project any time if bids are too costly.
Councilmember Dave Leslie asked if there was any penalty to back out and Thomas D. Colis, principal & managing director at Miller Canfield, said the state wouldn’t hold anything against them. All they would have to do is resubmit for another round of assessment.
Luckily, that doesn’t mean they have to reinvent the wheel, as most of the legwork of diagnosing problems has been done by C2AE.
Councilmember Mike Mooney expressed his frustrations with the estimated cost of sewer repairs going up.
“It went from $5 million to $10 million, now $17 million. I don’t think we can afford $17 million. Maybe we can, I don’t know. How much are we approved for now? Why that $17 million, because these so called ‘experts’ estimated that?”
Leslie also expressed concern with the state openly announcing funds allocated to infrastructure improvements. He hypothesized if governments openly announce their prices, contractors will raise their bids, inflating prices of municipal projects.
Mooney asked if the 48 municipalities offered loans for projects; how many are actually moving forward?
Colis didn’t have an answer for that, but said the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awards projects based on a points-based system.
When asked if past projects went over budget, Colis said they have, but not by 30 percent.
Ultimately, the council voted to move forward, roll the dice and see what they get back from contractors and the state. Nothing would lock them in until they decide to move forward after the numbers fall.
If anything, they can look at the price tag, say “no” and start again.
Relevant to the citizens of East Tawas is their right of Referendum. See the Miller, Canfield, NOTICE OF INTENT TO EXECUTE TAX-SUPPORTED CONTRACT AND OF RIGHT TO PETITION FOR REFERENDUM THEREON listed on page 10A in this edition for more information on your rights to petition regarding this decision.
In another matter, the East Tawas City Council opened and closed the public hearing on Ordinance 358. The ordinance addressed the new flood plain management plan. With no public comment, the board approved the new floodplain management area.
Additionally, Chief of Police Frank Anthony talked about an educational discussion of domestic violence awareness done in conjunction with Hope Shores Alliance.
“Everybody had a lot of light-bulb moments,” he said. “They really focused on the victim psychology and trying to read the situation and what they need and how to respond to it.”
In regards to the fired house on 606 Main Street, the homeowner elected to not sign over the deed to the home over to the city. Instead, the city will now go through the civil infraction process, demolishing the home, assessing fines and billing the homeowner for the cost through December taxes.
While the outcome is not ideal for the city, the result is generally the same. The building will come down and the city will eat some cost until taxes are paid. It will only be a longer process of suing for the rights of demolition.