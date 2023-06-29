EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas held its second annual three-day plein air event, Paint Tawas Bay, June 15-17.
The event began Thursday, June 15 and ended with an exhibition and sale at Tawas City’s Shoreline Park Saturday, June 17. The term “plein air” is French for open air, and describes painting in the outdoors from life.
In spite of the rainy weather June 15, painters from across the state worked in the Tawas Bay area searching for locations where they could stay dry. Friday artists were found painting at Tawas Point, the East Tawas State Dock, Birdsong Flower Farm, and other local places.
A total of 18 artists participated in Paint Tawas Bay with awards presented Saturday afternoon, June 17. The award juror was well known Michigan artist Rod Lawrence of Kalkaska. The public was welcome to view and purchase newly completed artwork of the local area at Shoreline Park Saturday, June 17, and participated in voting for the People’s Choice award.
Paintings completed Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, were part of the main plein air event. The following awards were presented:
• 1st place – Candace Brancik of Milford, for her painting “Lighthouse Through the Trees.”
• 2nd place, in memory of Mary Mobley – Rusty Frentner of Ypsilanti, for his painting “Morning Light.”
• 3rd place, sponsored by Village Chocolatier – Janice Dumas of East Tawas, for her painting “The Boat House.”
• Honorable Mention, sponsored by Dorothy Shaltry – Mary Hertler Tallman of Jackson, for her painting “Safe Harbor – Tawas Lighthouse.”
Saturday morning, June 17, artists painted for two hours, from 10 a.m. until noon, in a Quick Draw. Awards presented for the Quick Draw were:
• 1st place, in memory of Mary Mobley – Rich Onica of Farmington Hills, for his painting “Down the Road.”
• 2nd place, sponsored by Branham’s Jewelry – Mary Hertler Tallman of Jackson, for her painting “Town Square Views.”
• 3rd place – Carolyn Damstra of Okemos, for her painting “Morning Sun.”
• Best of Tawas Bay, in memory of Duane C Walters — Mary Hertler Tallman of Jackson, for her painting “Town Square Views.”
• 1st People’s Choice, sponsored by Klenow’s Market and Tawas Bay Insurance Agency — Carolyn Damstra of Okemos, for her painting “Morning Sun.”
• 2nd People’s Choice, sponsored by Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Kimberly VanderVeen – Julia Rohde of Saginaw, for her painting “Harbor Clock.”
The Tawas Bay Art Council and Tawas Bay Art Gallery would like to thank the following additional sponsors: City of Tawas City, Great Lakes Insurance Agency, Edward Jones – Tawas City – Sheila Malewska, and Huron Community Bank.