HALE – All 346 students who attend Hale Area Schools came out on Veterans Day to honor veterans in their community. Superintendent Jeff Yorke, who is new to his position, welcomed veterans, students and community members to the annual event held in the high school gymnasium.

Students in the high school band performed “The Star Spangled Banner.” Local members of the Boy Scouts of America, led by Jordan Barclay and Phil Downing, demonstrated a flag folding. The folding was narrated with the importance and meaning of each fold explained.

