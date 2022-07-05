EAST TAWAS – It seems like two departments of the city had to deal with some shaky soil these past few weeks.
Fire Chief Bill Deckett reported on an exciting weekend for the fire department.
On Friday, June 17, the East Tawas responded to a call at a factory along Aulerich Road at 2 a.m. And in the afternoon they were on a wire down call at Silver Creek Trail. Deckett said the Forest Service buried their bull dozer and they tried to pull it out with another dozer. The plan was to carve out a trench around the downed power line so they wouldn’t have to get close to the wire and stay safe.
The original plan was to get a water line between the fire and the dozer so it could have a safety barrier between the fire as it dug a trench. However, getting stuck was not part of the plan.
Now stuck with an oncoming fire, the firefighting crews stretched 450 feet of fire hose to fight the fire so it didn’t burn the bulldozer, so “we had lots of excitement out there, but it was fun,” said Deckett.
After that, they had to contend with three wire downs and on Saturday started with the morning with one line down at Red Hawk, two medicals and another again at Red Hawk because the smoldering remains of the tree that arced held enough internal heat and energy, when workers were done processing the tree, the logs were smoldering. When they were placed in a pile, they recombusted and the fire department had to come back and put out the logs. They also caught some grass on fire.
“There’s always interesting calls,” said Deckett.
In total, they had 10 calls in three days.
Mayor Bruce Bolen asked, “did you hear how they got the excavator out?”
Deckett said he was really curious.
Bolen said they took an excavator and dug behind it, making a ramp out to level ground. They lifted the back end and pulled it, gaining some free support from the ramp while not putting too much pressure to make it collapse.
Bolen said the dozer was remarkable in how deep it was buried.
“When I saw a picture of it, I was like, ‘Wow!’ I couldn’t believe it. Especially with all the sand around,” he said.
The report on the TUA talked about sewers, specifically, sewer leads.
Barringer said they had to change out some clay tiles in their sewer leads to replace with PVC and get a change order coming in the project. Sewer leads are the parts of the sewer that take sewage from the household. It is where waste goes through right after getting flushed and starts its long journey through the sewer system to the water treatment plant.
The clay pipes on the leads were proving too delicate and lifting under pressure as vibrations in the soil could potentially push clay tile to the top of the pipe.
Barringer said the change order to switch to PVC will cost more, but it’s either replace the pipes or deal with sewage potentially leaking where it shouldn’t.
The city board met with representatives from the East Tawas Housing Commission(ETHC) to discuss terms for changing the plan for changing percentages on the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) plan.
This is a project to cover the cost of routine building maintenance as the structure ages. It’s also a plan to convert over to Section 8 housing from public.
In May the board approved to move forward with 4% financing the project with revenue bonds. The plan is to cover contracting out jobs and environmental studies.
With board approval the housing commission plans to submit their updated plan for the competitive 4% tax credit in the fall and hopefully get something by the winter.
The housing commission explained its non competitive status, making it likelier MHSDA were to approve their plans. One condition is it has to be financed with housing revenue bounds. MHSDA has a smooth and straightforward process for that, and that this is the typical strategy for maintaining Section 8 housing, the Housing Committee goes into debt for 30 years, but every 15 years they pick up another tax credit to pay for additional repairs. The housing commission said all loans have an option for early payoff.
The city council voted to approve the new plan and move forward with securing funding to fix and transition the South Bay Park Tower.
New hire at the East Tawas Police Department, Dakota Grice, has been walking around town on foot patrol. Already he has kept neighborhoods safer when he found a woman by herself having a seizure. He was able to assist her immediately.
“Good hire,” said Councilman Mike Mooney.