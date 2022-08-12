OSCODA – Don’t you know about the bird? Well, Brenda McNeill, administrative assistant of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport, has certainly heard.
“Now I know it’s the word,” she said. “I know now that a lot of people have been stopping in and asking for it.
If you still haven’t heard the word, the bird is the Southern Lapwing, a South American bird in the plover family.
It’s the national bird of Uruguay and nests on the ground. It is similar in size and shape to the native killdeer.
It does, however, have a plume on the top of its head and a striking crimson eye.
It has never been sighted in North America, but somehow made it all the way up to the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda. Birders from all over have flocked to the area trying to get a snapshot of it.
This is apparently the first time a bird like this has been sighted on base, and the first time it has been photographed in the Northern hemisphere.
Its appearance has already made the rounds with birders on the internet, and the airport has certainly seen more traffic with photographers trying to find the animal on base.
McNeill said she hasn’t personally seen the bird and activity with birders has died down, so it’s probably elsewhere now, but she still gets calls from time to time.
This particular bird is alone, meaning it likely made its way from South America to the northern hemisphere either through transport or a zoo escape.
“My pet theory is the bird hid in a plane and came here,” said Peggy Ridgway of the local Audubon Society. “One reason is it’s a shore bird in South America. Why wasn’t it sighted on the shore? Why was it inland on the base?”
The airplane theory is a popular one. It’s certainly a possibility a bird could hitch a ride in a plane’s fuselage, but Kalitta Air doesn’t make flights to or from South America. Wurtsmith Airport only gets small aircraft other than Kalitta’s airplanes.
The other possibility is it flew here from South America. It’s a long trip, sure, but not impossible.
Species cross hemispheres all the time, said Adam Byrne of Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He is involved with rare bird sightings for the Audubon Society.
He says there’s no universal rule keeping birds from crossing hemispheres. It’s not like there’s a fence. Some just don’t cross the equator, others do.
“For this bird, though, I strongly suspect it will not make it back to a favorable destination and could very easily remain until the weather becomes too harsh for survival. I don’t see any chance that this bird could survive the winter in the Oscoda area,” he said.
“There are lots of opinions regarding this species, which has been expanding its range northward in the past decade, ranging from being a clear vagrant to a likely escapee or plane-assisted bird. It may be hard to ever know with certainty, but efforts will be made to gather as much information as possible to allow reviewers the chance to make the most educated decision possible.”
On the website where birders report bird sightings, ebird.org, many birders share photos taken of the lapwing as it flew, fed and called for mates.
One unique feature about the lapwing is it has crimson spurs on the forefront of its wings. They appear to resemble small pointy fingers, but their use is not well documented. They may be vestigial.
Because of this, some members of the species don’t grow them. It wasn’t clear whether this individual had them in all the photos, but, “It does have spurs on its wings!” said birder, Joseph Malot. “With its wings folded you can’t really see them, but when it takes flight they are visible. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a flight shot to showcase that unique feature, but I did see them when it took off.”
Malot is a birder by hobby and has an extensive album photos on ebird.org. Finding the Southern Lapwing was something he couldn’t resist when he heard it was in the area.
He said he found it on the east side of the airport, in nearby parking lots and on the tarmac by the Wurtsmith Air Museum.
“The lapwing seemed to be doing just fine. It was feeding along the grass strips by pavement, much like a killdeer would, and didn’t show any visible signs of ailment or injury. A biker even passed within feet of the lapwing, and it wasn’t even phased. Apparently, they are quite used to human presence in their native range.”
There are many recordings of the bird on ebird.org of it making a mating call. Obviously, it wasn’t getting much luck with a return call.
McNeill said she hasn’t seen it in the area, and it may have moved on.