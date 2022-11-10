HALE – In the Nov. 2 issue of this newspaper we reported that Oscoda Township had obtained funding to complete Phase 3 of the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET). We incorrectly reported that this was the final phase of the project in Oscoda Township. This article provides an update on the totality of the project in Iosco County.
The Iosco Exploration Trail (IET), a 501c3 organization, was formed in 2014 to work towards the design, development, construction and maintenance of a bike path through Iosco County. With the development of the Iron Belle Trail, and the availability of grant funds from the state, representatives from IET decided they would connect the bike trail that already existed in the county to the Iron Belle Trail that travels throughout the state.
Phase 1 of the project from Finish Line Park in Oscoda to Oscoda Schools was completed in Nov. 2020. Phase 2, Wild Cherry Lane from M-65 to Kokosing Road (Loon Lake Park Development) was completed in Nov. 2019.
Phase 3 from Oscoda Schools to Old Orchard Park is scheduled to begin this month. The crushed limestone path will be easy to maintain, Lewis said.
Phase 4 from the AuSable/Baldwin Township line to Finish Line Park is expected to be completed in 2023. This section of the path will be paved as it crosses over driveways. As previously reported, re-engineering of this project was required due to the extension of the municipal sewer line down US 23.
The design for Phase 5, from Old Orchard Park to Lumberman’s Monument, has been completed. Construction is expected to take place from Oct. 2023 to Oct. 2024. Design is also complete for Phase 6, from Lumberman’s Monument to Westgate Welcome Center at River Road and M-65. Construction is planned for Oct. 2024-Oct. 2025. Design is complete for Phase 7, the route from the Westgate Welcome Center to Ora Lake to Putnam. Construction of this eight-mile stretch is expected to take place from Oct. 2023 to Oct. 2024.
The route and design are planned for Phase 8 from Putnam to Webb to Wilson Creek to Long Lake Road to Rose City Road in Plainfield Township.
According to Fred Lewis, Plainfield Township Supervisor and President of the IET, the eight phases of the project did not include a path through Baldwin Township, creating a gap from the Baldwin Township line to Aulerich Road. Lewis said that Baldwin Township is now interested in joining the effort, adding another phase to the project. If all phases of the project move forward and funding is obtained, the entire county could be connected by the end of 2025.
When completed, sections of the trail will wind through the national forest on the north side of River Road. A 14-foot-wide corridor will be created through the forest.
Although the project has received millions of dollars in grant support, additional funding is needed to complete all phases of the project. Lewis reported that support is needed from local residents. A Cornhole Tournament was held at the old Plainfield Township offices on Nov. 5 to raise funds for the IET.
He stated that local leaders aren’t hearing from residents, so they don’t see the need for the bike trail.
“We need to work together to make this happen. It’s like firefighting, we are providing each other with mutual aid. We can only survive if we work together. We are isolated and ignored. We need to be that loud mouth,” Lewis said emphatically.
Lewis is passionate about improving his community. He talked about how fortunate he is to live where other people come to recreate.
“This is my home. I grew up here and I will die here,” he concluded.
The IET meets on a monthly meeting via Zoom, on the third Thursday of the month at 2:00 p.m. Representatives from AuSable Township, Oscoda Township, Plainfield Township, the Mountain Bike Trail Committee, Iosco County Parks and Recreation Board, the US Forestry Service, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Consumers Energy, the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, and the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau participate in the meetings.
In addition to the IET, the group is working on expanding the Wildcat Mountain Bike Trail which will be accessible from the IET. The Wildcat, located just west of Old Orchard Park, is being developed on the site of an abandoned horse trail. When completed the Wildcat will be a 24-mile mountain bike course.
The IET recently obtained an $80,000 grant to hire Jeremy Wimpey, a nationally renowned mountain bike course designer, principal with Applied Trail Research in State College Pennsylvania. According to Lewis, Wimpey has completed the trail design. No bids have been obtained yet for the work. Lewis thinks much of the labor can be completed with volunteers.
Eventually bikers will be able to ride outside of the county, both Arenac and Ogemaw counties are working on their bike projects. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources trails website,
Iron Belle Trail (michigan.gov), “using existing trails, networks and new connections, the Iron Belle Trail extends more than 2,000 miles from the far western tip of the Upper Peninsula to Belle Isle in Detroit, with a route of bicycling, and a route of hiking. The trail is 71% completed.”