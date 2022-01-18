EAST TAWAS – Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund Board of Directors allocated $12,000 to the 10 agencies it voted to support for 2022 during its January meeting held Thursday at the East Tawas Community Center.
That is the same amount the local United Fund board allocated last year. Over the past decade, the United Fund board also allocated $10,000 in 2019 and 2018, $11,000 in 2017, $10,800 in 2016, $9,600 in 2015, $12,000 in 2014, $12,293 in 2009 and around $10,000 each year from 2010-13.
Allocations are made quarterly to the agencies with the first made this month. The 10 agencies each focus on children or family-related activities.
So far, the organization raised more than $10,200 during the 2020-21 campaign drive. T-W-H United Fund President John Morris said this year’s campaign drive is up is expected to be slighter larger from what raised during the previous year’s drive.
As it did last year, the board unanimously approved to allocate $500 increases to agencies who have representatives on the T-W-H United Fund board. Three of the four agencies have representatives who are long-time members of the United Fund.
Approved to receive 2022 T-W-H United Fund allocations of $1,500 each are Iosco Coats for Kids, Tawas Area Education Foundation, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and Tawas FISH, Inc. Receiving $1,000 each are Hale Youth Activities, Hale Area Education Foundation, Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation, Hope Shores Alliance, Boy Scouts Water and Woods Field Service Council and Iosco County 4-H.
The 10 agencies requested $17,000 in funding from the organization for 2022. The local United Fund board had set a goal of raising $20,000.
And like previous years, the local board may make increases this year should additional funding come in.
The local United Fund is overseen by an all-volunteer board.
Those who haven’t yet made a contribution to the local United Fund can still do so. Contributions can be sent to T-W-H United Fund, P.O. Box 28, East Tawas, MI 48730.