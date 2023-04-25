TAWAS CITY – A separate tax limitation proposal put forth by Iosco County, will be up for the consideration of constituents in the election on Tuesday, May 2.

“Shall separate tax limitations be established until altered by the voters of the county, for the County of Iosco and the townships and Intermediate School District [ISD] within the county, the aggregate of which shall not exceed (6.75) mills, as follows,” the ballot language begins. It then lists the County of Iosco, at 5.5 mills; townships, 1.0 mill; and ISD, .25 mills; for a total of 6.75 mills.

