EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has announced the royal representatives for the 71st annual Perchville USA winter festival, which has been set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 3-6.
Prior to the actual event, the public is invited to the Coronation Breakfast this Saturday, Jan. 29, for activities including the crowning of the Perchville King and Queen, as well as the Junior King and Queen.
Accepting the honors in 2022 are festival king and queen Bill and Karen Stoll, East Tawas, and junior royalty members Carson Selman and Eliza Primm, each of whom are 7th grade students at Tawas Area Schools.
(Details on all four of the nominees, including why they were selected, will be shared in next week’s edition of this publication. A complete preview of this year’s Perchville events, along with dates, times and other information for the various activities, will also appear).
The 2020 King and Queen, Paul and Tracy Stevelinck, will officially pass their crowns down to the Stolls, while Donovan Nicklyn and McKenzie Nunn, the 2020 Junior King and Queen, will also be in attendance to crown Selman and Primm.
The full breakfast buffet – sponsored by Great Lakes Insurance and the Knights of Columbus – will be held in the Rushman Hall, at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the royalty to receive their crowns at 10 a.m.
Tim Haskin, a former Perchville King, will oversee the games and prizes which will also be part of the breakfast event. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite entry in the “Paint a Perch” contest, as well, while at the hall.
Admission to the breakfast is a $5 Perchville button, which can be purchased at a number of businesses throughout East Tawas and Tawas City, and at the TACC office on Newman Street. Buttons will also be available at Rushman Hall on the day of the Coronation Breakfast, and attendees will want to hang onto theirs afterward, as it will grant them access to other Perchville events the following weekend.
TACC representatives note that since 1950, Perchville USA has crowned a King and Queen nominated by the community. These individuals demonstrate generosity in community spirit shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawas area.
For more details on the 2022 Perchville USA festivities, follow the event’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/PerchvilleUSA and the TACC Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/StrengthandProsperity.