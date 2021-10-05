TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Police Officers’ Association (TPOA) is “going pink” this October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Members of the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) established the TPOA in March as a way to give back to the community and, for their latest fundraising campaign, they have teamed with Michelle Bacarella of the Ascension St. Joseph Foundation.
TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz spoke about this effort during a recent city council meeting and shared that the fundraiser actually launched at the end of September, just to get things off the ground.
Similar to when the TPOA held its autism awareness benefit earlier this year, they will also be selling special editions of their TCPD patches which, this time around, feature the pink ribbons associated with breast cancer awareness.
As with all TPOA events, any proceeds raised will stay local, and this particular fundraiser will be used for those in the community who need help during chemotherapy and radiation, while receiving cancer treatment.
The patches cost $10 apiece, of which $7 will be donated to the Ascension Foundation. The remaining $3 will be used to pay for the cost of the patches, as well as for future TPOA fundraisers.
The patches are currently available at several area businesses, and the TPOA will be updating its Facebook page as more establishments pledge to help. As of press time, the following locations are participating:
Tawas City Hall, 550 W. Lake St. (US-23); Tawas Hardware, 108 W. Lake St.; Great Lakes Insurance, 324 W. Lake St.; Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners, 227 Newman St.; Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Gift Shop, 200 Hemlock St.; and Charlie Horse Electric Bikes, 402 E. Lake St.
Anyone interested in contributing can also direct donations to the TPOA at: 1175 W. Lake St., Tawas City, MI 48763. Klosowski-Lorenz adds that the mailbox is also a drop box.
Venmo is available, as well, and for a patch to be shipped to you, the cost is $12 for the first one and then $10 for each patch thereafter. For more information, along with further details on the TPOA’s fall fundraiser, visit www.facebook.com/tawaspoliceofficersassociation.
“The Ascension Foundation said there is a large need to help patients with gas cards for volunteers to take them to testing/treatments that are out of the area when the services aren’t offered in Tawas,” Klosowski-Lorenz explained. “We are also taking community suggestions as to if there are other areas funds could benefit our local community while battling cancer.”
He touched on this during the council meeting, as well, and said the TPOA learned that one area which could really benefit from the fundraiser involves those who are unable to get to and from scans and other such necessary appointments, as part of their cancer treatment. Ascension volunteers give their time to transport these local residents where they need to go; therefore, sales of the special TPOA patches will be utilized to purchase gas cards to help with this service.
“That’s our first goal,” the chief said. He noted that if they find there are other needs along the way, these may also be considered. “But that, so far, is what we’re told is the best need for our local patients that are doing cancer treatments. It won’t be focused just on breast cancer,” he also pointed out, “but anybody in our community that needs help that’s going through cancer treatments.”
As reported, it was on March 15 when Tawas City Council members voted 7-0 to authorize the police department to establish the TPOA. It is a separate association from the city, and the members are working on obtaining State of Michigan 501(c)(3) status.
“This request is hopefully the start of being able to directly engage in our community by recognizing their needs and what we can do to help,” the TCPD wrote to the council, when proposing their idea to form the association.
Their first mission entailed a fundraising drive in recognition of Autism Awareness Month in April, and proceeds from this event went to the local Acorn Health center.