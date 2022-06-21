AUSABLE Twp. – AuSable and Oscoda townships welcomed anglers from across the Midwest to two fishing tournaments that ran simultaneously this past weekend.
The festivities began with a dinner on Thursday night that was catered by the Backwoods Bistro in Lincoln and served at the American Legion Hall in Oscoda.
Early Friday morning, Walleye fisherman, women and kids gathered at the mouth of the AuSable River. Although the weather was mild, there was a small craft advisory. John Sullivan, a sponsor and owner of Lure Lipstick, warned anglers about the high winds near Sturgeon Point as they launched into the AuSable River.
According to Sullivan the waves on Lake Huron were three to five feet on Friday. The anglers in boat #45 struggled as water came over the back of the boat as they were returning to the harbor. The boat’s main motor shutdown and the kicker motor was not enough to keep them going due to the high waves. The bilge pump didn’t work and the battery was dead. At this point, the anglers called the tournament organizers for help.
Approximately 30 minutes later, when another tournament boat arrived to help, the team on boat #45 was standing in water. After the team was rescued, the boat continued to take on water.
Tournament participants Seth Schulte, from Romeo and Mike Mavis from Metamora, found the boat on Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m. and sent a text to Michigan Walleye Tournament Director Ed Beckley letting him know. Towboat USA was called to get the boat, which at this point was considered a salvage.
On Saturday, the action was halted due to the high winds. The anglers were notified in the early morning on Facebook that the launch would be delayed until Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Most stayed in the local area and enjoyed activities such as the Tawas Farmers Market, the pop-up market in Oscoda and the community-wide yard sale in Harrisville. Many tournament participants and support staff spent the night at local resorts, Airbnb and VRBO rentals.
Most anglers returned on Sunday morning, with eight boats not returning due to previous commitments or Father’s Day celebrations.
According to the Walleye Federation there were a total of 96 boats registered for the two tournaments. The anglers began gathering at the launch around 5 a.m. on Friday morning to prepare for the blast off from the AuSable Harbor of Refuge at 7 a.m. The process of launching boats into the river was quick and efficient. Trucks hauling boats were lined up on US-23 from the north and the south waiting for their turn to launch.
Both mornings began with instructions for the anglers, the invocation and singing of the “National Anthem” by Eileen Kelm, wife of Jeff Kelm, director of the Masters Tournament.
The boats then began to make their way to the mouth of the river and into the lake. On Sunday, the vast majority of the boats headed south, with only a handful going north.
According to Sullivan, there were 45 boats registered for the Masters Tournament and 83 registered for the Michigan Walleye Tournament. He described the participants as “landscapers to doctors”. Sullivan injured his back and wasn’t able to fish this year but was on hand to greet anglers and give them weather advisories.
Anglers came from Midwest states including Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin and came from as far away as Kansas.
The Masters Tournament Circuit includes pairs of anglers. Teams of three can participate in the Michigan Walleye Tournament. Prize money is distributed based on the number of participants with daily prizes given out for the biggest fish.
The grand prize in the Michigan Walleye Tournament is $11,000, second prize is $6,000 and third prize is $4,500. Prizes are based on the number of points earned over the course of the two days. Prizes were awarded to the first 20 places, with the 20th place boat receiving $800. Registration for the event is $550 per boat.
Weigh-ins began on both days at 3 p.m. and were well attended by the public. According to Bernie Schenk, who staffs the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) booth at the harbor on the weekends, nearly 200 cars belonging to the public, had entered the parking lot on the two days. In addition, there were several people who arrived on foot.
While the water was rough on Friday, the fishing was still good. Jake Trombley and Peter Schaefer caught 28.08 pounds of Walleye on Friday. Their largest fish was 6.06 pounds. They caught nearly five pounds more than the second-place team of Matt Kirsammer, Dan Kirsammer and Dave VanDriessche who caught 23.1 pounds. The big catch of the day was seven pounds and five ounces.
On Sunday the weather cooperated and the lake was calm. Trombley and Schaefer needed 19 pounds of fish to hold on to their lead. They tipped the scales at 24.11 pounds and held on to first place with a total of 52.19 pounds. The team reported that they had caught their fish by 11:00 a.m.
Trombley and Schaefer received first prize in both tournaments earning $7,800 in the Masters Walleye Circuit and $11,000 in the Michigan Walleye Tournament.
Trombley said he would like to thank the community for their support and mentioned the hosted dinner, coffee and donuts.
Second place in both tournaments went to Stephen Velte and Ted Stehney with a total catch of 47.08 pounds.
Eric Kruczynski and Amanda Lenard took third place in both tournaments with the highest single day catch of 35.13 pounds on Sunday for a total of 44.28 pounds. Kruczynski has been participating in tournaments for the past 25 years, it was the first year for Lenard who said the team has participated in several tournaments this season.
During the tournaments anglers are limited to catching five fish with a minimum length of 15 inches. Once the anglers return to the harbor with their catch, the fish are transported from the boats in bags of water, taken to the weigh-in station, weighed and then quickly placed in a holding tank. Oscoda Township Supervisor Ann Richards and Treasurer Jaimie McGuire were two of the local volunteers who ran the bags out to the anglers.
According to John Luberto, who was working at the holding tank, the fish that survive are returned to the river. Those that don’t survive are donated to the American Legion, local charities, and individuals who have a fishing license. There was a line of people with coolers eagerly waiting for fish on both days.
“If they bring anymore Walleye home, their wives will kill them,” Luberto responded when asked if the anglers take any of the fish home.
Beckley, who lives in East Tawas, retired on May 6, and was the former owner of the M-65 Bait Shop. He said it was his last year serving as director of the Michigan Walleye Tournament. “Next year I am going to fish,” he said emphatically.
According to Beckley the Michigan Walleye Tournament will be back to AuSable in 2023. 2021 was the first year “in a long time” that the tournament had been in AuSable. The Masters Tournament has been taking place in AuSable since 2020.
The next stop on the Michigan Walleye Tour is AuGres on July 9 and 10. Online registration for participating in the AuGres event is currently open. The tour wraps up with the Championship Tournament that will be held on August 25-27 on Lake Saint Clair.
The Michigan Walleye Tour began in 1995, and is the major financial supporter of the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club. The Club supports youth fishing programs and provides scholarships to students in pursuing education in the fields of natural resources and law enforcement.
Lake Huron was the fifth qualifying stop on The Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit. The Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit started in 1984 and is the longest-running national circuit in Walleye fishing. Upcoming stops include Lake Oahe in Gettysburg, South Dakota and Cass Lake in Cass Lake, Minneapolis. The World Walleye Championship takes place in Bay of Green Bay in Oconto, Wisconsin, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Lake Sharpe in Pierre, South Dakota, Oct. 5-7.
The combined tournament held in AuSable will be featured on Great Lakes Fisherman’s Digest, The Hot Bite in the fall. Additional information and photos taken by the anglers out on the water can be found at the Michigan Walleye Tournament website michiganwalleyetour.com. Additional information about the Masters Tournament Circuit can be found at masterswalleyecircuit.com.