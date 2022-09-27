LANSING – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities from flu this season.

Getting a flu vaccine is critical because flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will likely be spreading simultaneously. Residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu vaccine. According to the CDC, those who are at higher risk for contracting flu are also at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Vaccinations for both COVID-19 and the flu are safe, effective strategies to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from illness, according to MDHHS.

