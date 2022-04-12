JACKSON – Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) have selected Alabaster Township and Quota International of Iosco County as two of the 10 finalists for the Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.
The contest provides dollars for projects that aim to help small communities in Michigan grow and thrive.
Alabaster Township is in the process of acquiring nearly a mile of Lake Huron shoreline and the adjacent 145 acres of untouched woodlands. The property will be made available for public access in a resource sensitive manner.
Stephanie Wentworth, Alabaster Township supervisor, said the property will draw visitors to the area adding that site sensitive signs, silent communicators, are an essential element of creating this draw.
“The Preserve provides a wonderful destination at the south end of the Iron Belle Trail that connects Tawas City, East Tawas and Tawas Point,” said Wentworth. “Signage will include site identification, trail identification and natural elements and be a huge help to all visitors.”
As for the other local submission – entailing a proposed project in Tawas City – this was prepared by Nina O’Loughlin, on behalf of Quota International of Iosco County.
She stated that the goal is to provide a playground area where children of all abilities can engage in tactile, visual and auditive events while enjoying not only a fun playground, but also a sensory learning experience, in a safe environment, accessible to all.
The idea for the project is to have an interactive musical sensory playground area installed in Tawas City Shoreline Park, located at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23).
O’Loughlin says this will consist of at least five pieces of equipment installed in a city-designated area. The purpose is to encourage visitors to this area to utilize playground equipment which can be used by children of all abilities, especially those who may not be able to fully use and enjoy traditional playground equipment. This area will provide both play and sensory interactions, that challenges and inspires them physically, supports and stimulates them cognitively, and facilitates an emotional and social connection.
“This will provide a safe place for children to be inspired and have an enjoyable, interactive playground experience,” O’Loughlin describes.
If awarded, the grant will be spent to directly offset the cost and installation of the equipment, she continued. “The more funding we are able to obtain, combined with our own funds, will determine the actual number of pieces and types of equipment to be installed. The city of Tawas City has committed to supporting the installation of this equipment.”
O’Loughlin pointed out that although these items will be installed in Iosco County in Tawas City, this is an area in our state which many people visit to shop, enjoy various cultural events, tend to business and vacation. Both local residents and all visitors will have access to these items.
Due to the low number of sensory playgrounds in Northern Michigan, she said the hope is that this type of playground will not only attract visitors to the area, but will also encourage local families that may benefit from this equipment to venture out and utilize it – where, in the past, they may not have had an appropriate playground area available for their children.
Additionally, many school districts have either lost or cut down on their music programs, and this will provide an opportunity for musical interactions that children may not otherwise have.
According to Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, Quota International of Iosco County received approval from the Tawas City Planning Commission in November to install the interactive musical sensory playground at the south end of Shoreline Park.
She shared that when she received the information from Consumers Energy regarding Put Your Town on the Map, she forwarded it to her contacts at Quota to let them know about the opportunity to get additional funding for their project. “Their submission was chosen as one of the top 10 out of 81 applications and we’re hoping they’ll be one of the finalists.”
As one of the 10 finalists, Alabaster Township will next present their idea at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in May. Horning will also be attending, on behalf of Tawas City, as will several Quota members. There, a panel of judges will select the top three winners who will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
“We received a number of bold and innovative ideas this year for the Put Your Town on the Map contest that will really help Michigan’s small communities grow and thrive,” said Roger Curtis, vice president of public affairs for Consumers Energy. “It’s these kinds of ideas that will continue to make our state such a wonderful place to live, work, and play. I’m looking forward to having these ten finalists present their ideas and the three winners be announced.”
The Put Your Town on the Map competition aims to reward original ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education or employment, create community pride and more.
Consumers Energy started the competition in 2019. In 2021, grant dollars were awarded to Comins Township in Oscoda County to support a public square for events and tourism promotion, Pinckney in Livingston County to build an accessible community garden, and Alma in Gratiot County to create an art corridor in the downtown area.