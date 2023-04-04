TAWAS CITY – Permits have been authorized for an assortment of establishments – a church, a café and a nonprofit community cooperative – by the Tawas City Planning Commission.
First, a public hearing was held during a recent meeting of the commission, for which no comments were received. It was in regards to a special land use permit request from Richard Soults, to open Grace Baptist Church of Tawas City at 825 Second St.
The property is situated in the Single-Family Residential (R-1) Zoning District, and the church will operate from a 1,425-square-foot space within the former middle school building.
Also currently occupying areas of this structure, are the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) and the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA).
According to the Findings of Fact Special Land Use Review Report, the church will be open when the other two agencies are closed; therefore, they will share the same parking area.
The church is open on Sundays for 10 a.m. Sunday School, and for 11 a.m. worship. It is also open on Wednesdays, at 6:30 p.m., for Bible study/prayer meetings.
The report reads that churches are required to have one parking space for every four seats or for each six linear feet of pews in the main unit of worship. According to the document, 40 seats are available for parishioners, requiring 10 parking spaces.
Pursuant to Section 3.22.D.6 (Shared Parking – Uses Not Overlapping in Hours), the church will utilize the same parking spaces used by NEMCSA and IRESA. At least 57 parking spaces are available for shared use, the report goes on. Further, a statement shall be recorded with the city that the uses will not overlap in hours or in demand for shared spaces.
It was also noted that churches are allowed by special land use in the R-1 District, per section 4.05.B of the city’s zoning ordinance.
Upon meeting the other standards – such as those related to adequate utilities, access roads, drainage, lighting, storage, refuse removal, easements, landscaping and more – the planning commission approved the proposed special land use for Grace Baptist Church of Tawas City, based on the finding of facts contained in the report.
Also brought before commission members, was a commercial use permit application from Phil and Heather Ugorowski, to open Bleu Moose Bakery Café in Tawas City’s Local Business (B-1) Zoning District.
It will operate from the former Moose Lodge at 1123 W. Lake St. (US-23), with the smaller area of the building being utilized for the café, and the larger side being made available for bigger parties.
Based on the Findings of Fact Site Plan Review Report for this request, cafés are allowed as a permitted use in the B-1 District.
The document also summarizes the standards that the business has met, including those associated with ingress and egress, parking and circulation, privacy/buffers between the establishment and the adjacent residences, preservation of the natural landscape, compatibility with the surrounding area and so on.
Upon reviewing the findings of fact and other related items, the planning commission voted to approve the proposed zoning permit application for the Ugorowskis to open Bleu Moose Bakery Café.
In a memo accompanying the application, Heather Ugorowski stated that she previously owned and operated a bakery/café in Washington for seven years. “Two years ago we were able to relocate, permanently, back here to my husband’s home state.”
Heather shared that she is very excited to be able to bring her passion for beverages and fresh baked goods to the Tawas area. She added that the spelling of “Bleu” in the business name is not only because she loves making pastries which are associated with France, but it is also a nod to the French heritage of Michigan.
Heather wrote that the initial offerings will include freshly baked pastries, breads and a large assortment of other baked goods, as well as coffee, tea and gourmet hot chocolate. “Once the flow of things is established I hope to expand to include sandwiches and other prepared food like I did at my previous bakery café.”
Also during the recent meeting, planning commission members considered a commercial use permit request from Laurie Hunter, to open The Community Hub in the city’s Community Business (B-2) Zoning District.
The nonprofit cooperative will be located at 402 W. Lake St. (US-23), Unit 12, and will occupy 540 square feet of the Liberty Building.
As noted in the Findings of Fact Site Plan Review Report, retail sales (farm markets, grocery stores, et cetera) are allowed as a permitted use in the B-2 District.
Similar to the other permit requests, planning commission representatives took into account the multiple standards with which this operation is to comply.
Under a condition that the parking lot be paved and marked within the next 12 months, they approved the proposed zoning permit application for Hunter, based on the findings of fact within the report.
Describing her objective in a letter attached to the permit application, Hunter stated that The Community Hub is a nonprofit cooperative business with the mission of connecting communities through food.
“We intend to open a natural food store, offering bulk, fresh and locally sourced items as well as Michigan roasted coffee in Tawas City,” she wrote. “This retail food business is our primary activity, but we also offer a variety of workshops and classes to enhance our community’s health and well being such as: gardening, cheesemaking, and canning.”
Hunter explained that the Hub aims to encourage local entrepreneurs, as well, by offering training and support, and also seeks to support the growth of local businesses.
As a community-owned cooperative, she continued, all profits from the business are returned to the community by way of programming and available food.
The Hub also runs a local pet food pantry, to help families feed their pets during difficult times.