TAWAS CITY – Permits have been authorized for an assortment of establishments – a church, a café and a nonprofit community cooperative – by the Tawas City Planning Commission.

First, a public hearing was held during a recent meeting of the commission, for which no comments were received. It was in regards to a special land use permit request from Richard Soults, to open Grace Baptist Church of Tawas City at 825 Second St.

