IOSCO COUNTY — Several units of government in Iosco County, as well as the county itself, are to receive thousands of dollars, their share of the $42.2 million that will be distributed among 163 municipalities and counties as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.
Iosco County, Baldwin and AuSable townships are all getting allocations from the 2021 sales of recreational adult marijuana in the county. The payouts include $169,360 for Iosco County itself, $112,906 to Baldwin Township and $56,453 to AuSable Township. The payouts are based on the number of active adult-use recreational marijuana licenses held in that governmental unit during 2021.
According to statistics from the Michigan Treasury there are a total of 62 cities, 15 villages, 33 townships and 53 counties that will be receiving payments from the fund.
For the state of Michigan’s 2021 fiscal year, this means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.
“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a press release. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”
Revenue was collected from 374 licensees among the state’s cities, villages and townships during the 2021 fiscal year. Some of these municipalities, like Baldwin Township, host more than one licensed retail store or microbusiness.
According to state data, for the 2021 fiscal year, more than $111 million was collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax. In total, there was $172 million available for distribution from the fund.
Local units with licenses are not the only areas in Michigan to benefit from the tax payments. Aside from the more than $42.2 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.
In total, more than $1.1 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for fiscal year 2021. For a total breakdown of the distributions visit Michigan.gov/RevenueSharing.
Iosco County Financial Director/Controller Jamie Soboleski said that the funding can be used by Iosco County and is non-restricted, meaning it can be used for general fund purposes.
“We did not anticipate quite that much as it increased from the previous year as there were more establishments open in 2021 than in 2020,” she said. “We will use it to reduce our general fund deficit so less of the American Rescue Plan Act funds will have to be used to balance our budget.”
Soboleski said the amount Iosco County got from the excise tax shouldn’t be relied upon to be a yearly payment. She said the payment amount could fluctuate with time.
“The amount per establishment is consistent with 2020. However, it will fluctuate if establishments come and go in Iosco County,” she said. “We will not plan any special projects with the funds given that we do not have a balanced budget to support costly, mandated services.”
Although the sale of recreational marijuana is allowed in Michigan by businesses licensed to do so, it is not on the federal level, leading to some concern that utilizing funding derived from the sale of marijuana could lead to trouble and exclude municipalities from federal funding or grant opportunities.
“I know initially there were some fears that there may be federal repercussions with states and locals that allowed marijuana,” Soboleski said. “However, I haven’t heard any discussion about that in a long time. During continuing education, I have attended including those with Treasury, there has been no mention.”
AuSable Township Superintendent/Zoning Administrator Eric Strayer said although his township has issued one license, and has a marijuana business that sold both recreational and medical established within its borders, they did not receive funding for 2020. This year’s funding is the first they’ve ever gotten from the excise tax.
“Last year we didn’t get the money because of the way the permit dates fell; you have to have a permitted recreational marijuana facility for the whole year, and the way they fell last year we were shy of the 58,000,” he said. “So that amount was a surprise.”
Strayer said he imagines that the AuSable Township Board of Trustees will use the funding to mitigate some of the inflation costs that the township is incurring, but said those decisions on what to do with the funds would be a board decision.
“The $56,000 will come in handy to mitigate inflation,” he said. “ Everything has gone up, whether it is printer paper, ink cartridges, other office supplies. It is hard to budget for inflation, but this money should help and hopefully it can be used for some good.”
Strayer said currently AuSable Township has no other plans to issue more medical or recreational marijuana use permits, meaning they will only have one license out for a long time.
“I get a couple call every month from people asking if we have anymore permits to open up a recreational marijuana provision center, and our township has no plans to expand on that,” he said.
An inquiry to Baldwin Township about their fund allocation was not responded to at press time.