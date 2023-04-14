OSCODA – When Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority board members met on March 31, their first meeting since January, there were a variety of updates.
The first item on the board’s agenda was the swearing in of recently appointed Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer. Before being appointed to township supervisor and OWAA board member, Palmer served as Oscoda Township trustee.
Next, the board heard a presentation from Ken Talsma, of the auditing firm Anderson Tackman, regarding the results of the board’s fiscal year 2022 financial audit. Talsma provided feedback on the board’s financial activities and made recommendations to the board moving forward.
Talsma also provided clarification on GASB 87, a series of new lease accounting standards for US government entities. The goal of the new lease accounting standard is to more accurately portray lease obligations and increase the usefulness of governmental financial statements. The cost to meet the GASB 87 requirements exceeded the board’s budget by $800; thus, John Swise moved, seconded by Kevin Beliveau, to accept the FY22 financial audit report and approve $800 over and above the budget, for the $4,300 one-time GASB 87 work.
Subsequently, action was requested to authorize staff to work with Anderson Tackman in filing the annual income tax report with the IRS. Beliveau moved, seconded by Mike Munson, to approve the work.
Next, the board discussed Project Clean Slate, the authority’s proposed Apron/Taxiway Reconstitution Plan. The project aims to bring the airport an additional $120K in annual revenue through leasing. “The length of our runways and our taxiways are our center of gravity, and our companies are our critical strength, without our companies we don’t have the lease revenue to operate” Airport Manager Jamie Downes told board members. The current scope of the project is described by the board as the following:
• Re-open apron
• Re-open taxiways I, J, K
• Add road at 5009
• Add road to salvage area
• Close and add gates near USA Jet HQ
• DoD lease potential and future ALP expansion
• Long-term Lease
Downes explained that the roads being added are to benefit Kalitta Air and USA Jet, by allowing them to navigate the areas of the airport that they utilize more easily. Downes also informed the board that he had recently spoken with DoD representatives who expressed interest in renting land at the airport in the summer for the continuation of Operation Northern Strike, a joint-branch initiative that trains soldiers and airmen to refuel and conduct performative measures in a simulated austere environment.
“There’s been a lot of talk regarding spaceport activity, that’s kind of calmed down. This is showing that we’re going after other activities that are airport focused, as opposed to an offshoot,” Munson commented. Downes responded that the area that would be opening up would actually be a more suitable location for horizontal launch capabilities anyway. Palmer said he agreed with the board’s current approach, which was that the spaceport was on the back burner, but not out entirely of the question in the future.
Project Clean Slate’s total cost amounts to $163K, comprised of $65K for equipment rental, $8k each for fuel and labor, $2K for insurance, $30K for equipment purchase, $25K for crack seal, $10K for concrete, $10K for a gate and $5K for fencing. The primary methods proposed for paying for the project were through engine sales, auction proceeds, and through funds received through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. The project was approved with a motion by Munson, seconded by Swise.
At that time, the board reviewed amendments to their QTR 2 Capital Improvement Budget, which included the approval of $15K for engineering costs, as well as $95K for Project Clean Slate’s equipment and $15K for the gate and fencing.
The board then reviewed amendments to the QTR 2 General Operating Budget, which included allocating $8K for part time labor, $35K for crack seal and cement, $8K for fuel and $2K for insurance fees. Approving Resolution 2023-03 to amend the respective budgets, Beliveau motioned to approve and was supported by Swise.
Downes briefed board members on the American Rescue Plan Act and its State Block Grant Program. Downes disclosed that the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport will be able to receive $32K in funding through the grant. Swise motioned, followed by Munson, to approve applying for the grant funds.
The board then took action to update the organization’s Drug-Free Workplace policy. “This is required for our grant assurances,” Downes informed the board. “I wanted to get a new one in place, it’s been about six years since we did the last one.”
Downes let members know that he had provided a summary of changes proposed to the current policy which were administrative in nature and consisted of combining information and removing redundancies. Beliveau moved to accept the policy changes, seconded by Munson.
The next item on the board’s agenda was to come to a decision on USA Jet’s request to sub-lease to USA Jet Power. Downes informed members that USA Jet had recently received their FAA-145 certificate, authorizing them to perform work on external company’s engines and systems. “They’re going to work internally on their own engines, but now Power has a separate side of the business; now we’re going to start getting airplanes and engines in from other folks, whether it’s Southwest or Allegiance etc. They’re actually going to be able to put their engines into the test cell and repair their engines, as well as a lot of the engines I’m going to be selling them soon.” The sub-lease was approved by a motion by Munson, seconded by Palmer.
The board was then updated on the status of several leases by Executive Assistant Brenda McNeill. The first property, building 5335, began leasing in January to a tenant who intends to use the space as a CNC shop called Madhouse Designs. McNeill said the shop had contracts in the works and had improved the building by painting and replacing doors.
The next property, building 1600, recently received attention from Alpena Community College who expressed interest in expanding the current catalogue of ACC courses to include aviation-focused education and turning building 1600 into a dormitory for students. McNeill said the school may be eligible for grant funding and that the details were still being worked out.
Another property, building 385, is a large building with three bays; McNeill said local roof coating manufacturer Instacoat would begin leasing the property April 1 and that rent abatements would be given in exchange for improvements made to the property.
McNeill also informed the board that Downes and herself had attended FED Design/Builders’ groundbreaking event at Perimeter Road Storage on March 6. According to FED, they have been hired to develop the site and install the foundation to erect two self-storage buildings at 3536 Perimeter Road in Oscoda, Michigan. The buildings are expected to be completed in the early summer of 2023.
The Alpena CRTC has been utilizing airport land without being billed for it; McNeill says they now have a one-year $3,000 lease agreement in place.
McNeill also notified the board that Car and Driver Magazine expressed interest in using the taxi-way in mid-August to perform high-speed testing and photography on 20-30 cars.
Before closing, Downes reviewed OWAA’s scholarship program, and told members that interviews would take place during the first two weeks of April and the next meeting would be the ideal time to decide on a candidate.