SWORN IN – Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer is pictured taking the oath and becoming an OWAA member.

 Photo by Casey Young

OSCODA – When Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority board members met on March 31, their first meeting since January, there were a variety of updates.

The first item on the board’s agenda was the swearing in of recently appointed Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer. Before being appointed to township supervisor and OWAA board member, Palmer served as Oscoda Township trustee.

