OSCODA – On Dec. 3, the girls of Scouts, BSA Troop 7G of Oscoda were cleaning up in Kalitta Hangar 9 after The Great Sunrise Side Paper Airplane Contest with some help from the Senior Division winners when they got a huge surprise.

They were starting to think about their second community service project of the day, passing out luminary glow tubes for the Oscoda Holiday Parade, when a Kalitta Air Maintenance Supervisor asked them if they would like to tour the Boeing 747-400 Freighter parked outside of the hangar.

Tags

Trending Food Videos