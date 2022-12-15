OSCODA – On Dec. 3, the girls of Scouts, BSA Troop 7G of Oscoda were cleaning up in Kalitta Hangar 9 after The Great Sunrise Side Paper Airplane Contest with some help from the Senior Division winners when they got a huge surprise.
They were starting to think about their second community service project of the day, passing out luminary glow tubes for the Oscoda Holiday Parade, when a Kalitta Air Maintenance Supervisor asked them if they would like to tour the Boeing 747-400 Freighter parked outside of the hangar.
The scouts were out of the hangar in less than five seconds and were at the foot of the ladder at the base of the personnel access for the 747 freighter.
The first ladder took them about 25 feet above the ground into the cargo bay of the spacious 747-400. The floor of the plane is a complex set of rollers and tracks designed to ease the motion of cargo pallets into the spacious cargo bay and then lock them in place so they can’t move as the aircraft flies. The cargo compartment is well lit and spartan in appearance above the complex floor.
Up another ladder and another 15 feet or so to the crew cab. The crew cab has three compartments, the cockpit up front seats the pilot and the first officer. In the second section, there are about 20 seats for backup pilots, maintainers or airline personnel ‘dead-heading’, i.e. – flying without duties aboard. The last compartment is the bunk room for maintainers sleeping aboard or off duty pilots who need a rest.
The view from the cockpit is impressive with digital displays and a few steam gauges in the panel and a real “bird’s eye view” out the multiple wind-screens. It wasn’t difficult for the scouts to imagine themselves at 37,000 feet and 500 knots speeding across the Earth.
Everyone took a turn in the pilot’s seats and power was on the aircraft so the displays were alight with information, or the holiday spirit, depending on your point of view. The surprise treat lasted about half an hour and the scouts climbed down the ladder to pose by the engine with a much better picture of what it would look like to go to work every day flying a 747-400.
At 5:15 p.m., three scouts from troop 7G and an extra helper from Crew 7/Troop 959 turned up in front of the Oscoda Fire station with two adult leaders to help pass out luminaries for the Oscoda Chamber of Commerce at the annual holiday parade. Present were Helena Miller (Patrol Leader), Miranda Roiter (Assistant Patrol Leader), Jennifer Heilig and the ringer from Crew 7, Storm Johnson. Each scout and leader loaded up 100 glow tubes and walked up State Street to Furtaw field.
Two scouts took the west side of the street and two took the east, each group attended by an adult leader. As parade watchers started to gather, the scouts started passing out the glow tubes, the scouts on the east side of State Street even passed them out to the children on the floats for the parade mustering on Furtaw Field.
As the time grew near for the parade, both groups, laden with 300 tubes each, headed south on their respective sides of State Street passing out the luminaries to children, and adults who wanted to act like children. The street was full of friendship and people were very polite. Both groups had to reload in front of the fire station so they could continue to pass out the luminaries south of Park Street. The scouts loved interacting with the children and the children were enthused about the parade and the entertainment. It had been another superb day for Oscoda and the scouts thanks to Kalitta and the Chamber of Commerce.