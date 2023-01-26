TAWAS CITY – Tawas City’s police chief and fire chief each shared a summary of the 2022 activity reports for their respective departments, during the Jan. 16 city council meeting.
Up first was Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, who said that the stats were pretty much on par with what was expected, and there is nothing too noteworthy in the report beyond the department’s normal parameters.
“Even with taking on Alabaster Township, everything was a manageable pace,” he said, referencing the TCPD’s recently expanded coverage area.
As reported, both the Tawas City Council and the Alabaster Township Board of Trustees voted in October 2022 to adopt a joint resolution where, in exchange for $5,040 a year, the TCPD will provide police services in the township. Through this collaboration, which was rolled out as a pilot program, the department now has an additional 22 square miles in its patrol area.
While the statistics have been trending as anticipated for the most part, Klosowski-Lorenz did note that car vs. deer crashes were up significantly during the last quarter of 2022, both locally and in surrounding communities. Insurance companies have reported seeing a large jump, as well.
Calls pertaining to overdoses, suicidal subjects and mental illness have also increased. According to the chief, many of these cases derived from Ascension St. Joseph Hospital requesting assistance, and involved residents of areas other than Tawas City and Alabaster Township.
He said that because psych calls are up, officers are responding to a lot of incidents at the hospital for things that don’t involve Tawas City. “And we feel like a lot of our assets are getting stuck at the hospital.”
So during a chiefs’ meeting at the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), they will be addressing some issues they’re having with responding to psych calls at the facility, with AuSable Valley Community Mental Health.
Klosowski-Lorenz noted that each entity has various policies in place, but not all of these are jiving well together.
“We’re there to help no matter what they need,” he pointed out.
“But we need to readdress some of their policies that are dictating what we’re doing. So I’ll have a follow-up to that later on,” he told the council, once the meeting is scheduled at the sheriff’s office.
Klosowski-Lorenz also gave an update on TCPD staffing. He said that former officer Doug Jordan, who gave notice of his retirement last month, has decided to hang up his hat in law enforcement after 30 years in this field.
“And we wish him well in his retirement,” the chief said, commending Jordan for his dedication and for being a great asset in getting the TCPD off the ground. “We spent lots of hours together working on that.”
The department is currently staffed with three full-time, and two part-time officers. As noted in the year-end report, they are still down one full-time officer position, since this past September.
In that time, the position has been posted through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) and on Facebook. However, “We have been unsuccessful finding a candidate fit for the position,” Klosowski-Lorenz stated.
He wrote in the report that MCOLES now offers a grant to pay for the tuition for a police academy cadet, and supplements partial wages for the agency. “If we are unsuccessful finding a certified candidate by March, we will start interviewing for another Cadet position to attend the August 2023 Police Academy.”
He added that with the short staffing, the TCPD is leaning on their part-time officers to pick up some of the down hours.
The vacancy first came about when the department’s previous sergeant, Jeremy Daniszewski, resigned on Sept. 29, 2022. Citing a desire for a larger work environment and more opportunities in advancement, he took a full-time position with the ICSO.
So an officer vacancy was left when Branden Kirby was later promoted from officer to sergeant of the TCPD, on Oct. 17, 2022.
In other updates, Klosowski-Lorenz shared that four golf cart permits have been issued, as of Jan. 10.
As previously noted, the council adopted a resolution this past September, permitting the use of golf carts on the city’s streets.
Once it was approved, there was only about a month in that 2022 fall season where people could take advantage of this, before the weather turned. But, “We had no issues with golf cart permits,” Klosowski-Lorenz said.
As for the TCPD statistical reports from the past year, he broke this down into three separate documents – one for Tawas City only, one for Alabaster Township only and one being a combined report.
There are more than 50 different categories listed and, when taking both municipalities into account, the TCPD addressed 1,346 total calls for service in 2022. Again, the department didn’t begin covering Alabaster Township until that October. Of the total calls, 1,310 were in Tawas City and 36 were in the township.
Within the overall total from both communities, there were 145 calls for service pertaining to suspicious situations. Also among the more frequent incidents, were general arrests, 87; crash investigations, 77; retail fraud, 69; general calls, 59; subpoena services, 45; city ordinance violations, 36; domestic violence, 35; civil complaints, 34; well-being checks, 33; animal complaints, 31; alarms, 31; disorderly persons, 26; and warrant arrests, 25.
Providing assistance to other local police, fire and EMS agencies, was also outlined in the summary of calls, as were assaults, 28 total; mental issues/psych, 22; operating while intoxicated, 22; larcenies, 12; and several other types.
In addition to the 1,346 total calls for service, the TCPD also conducted 387 traffic stops and 198 business checks, and issued 161 citations, 379 verbal warnings and 71 written warnings.
Having a couple months under their belt now with Alabaster, Councilman Chuck Klenow asked the chief for his thoughts on how this has been working out.
“I think it’s going very well. We’re getting a lot of feedback from Alabaster residents that are very happy,” Klosowski-Lorenz said.
He also shared that it’s been a win-win for both sides so far, and a breath of fresh air for the staff. Not that it was low beforehand, but having a bigger coverage area and just feeling more needed has boosted morale and the officers are very happy to have a larger jurisdiction.
Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) Chief Steve Masich addressed the council next and, like with the TCPD, he advised that the 2022 fire stats were very close in total numbers to what was experienced the prior year.
Masich said that a particular item of note, though, is that they endured a large amount of major wind events which produced gusts of more than 40-50 miles per hour, causing power outages and downed lines that created an unsafe environment throughout the TCFD coverage area. In turn, this required the need for fire crews to block off roads and walkways as they used their fire resources, fire trucks, equipment and personnel
As has been reported, the department not only serves Tawas City, but also covers the townships of Sherman, Tawas and Alabaster, and has automatic mutual aid agreements with the East Tawas Fire Department.
Masich noted that the TCFD provides medical emergency services across their coverage area, as well, and assists Iosco County EMS when requested.
He said that the department remains fully staffed with 25 state-certified firefighters, nine of whom hold emergency medical licenses – one being licensed as an EMT, and another as a paramedic.
Masich further states in his report that the TCFD water rescue and dive team is now providing full coverage emergency services, with 10 fully trained firefighters in active dive rescue service.
“We are continually trying to capture additional funds to purchase important equipment for the safety of our team and to provide time sensitive rescues,” he wrote. “As additional funding and donations come in, which also includes a portion of the city budget, dive rescue equipment will be purchased accordingly.”
On that note, he said that the department is still pursuing a watercraft for their dive team operations, and the hope is that the grant they applied for to help with this purchase will pan out.
Masich said that they had eight water rescues, in what was their first official year of teaming up with the Oscoda Township Fire Department Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team. None of the incidents were underwater, but they were water rescues, nonetheless.
As for the fire department figures from 2022, the TCFD responded to 162 total incidents. Separated by type, these consisted of rescue and emergency medical service, 66 incidents; fires, 32; hazardous conditions (no fire), 30; false alarm and false call, 22; good intent calls, 11; and special incident type, one.
Breaking down the overall events even more, Masich said that the TCFD responded to 23 downed lines, 13 structure fires and 12 vehicle crashes last year.
Ranging from brush, chimney, vehicle and building fires, to medical assists, water rescues, gas leaks, smoke scares and more, his report further details each of the 162 incidents, along with where they occurred.
This entailed the TCFD responding to eight events in Alabaster Township, seven in Baldwin Township, 14 in East Tawas, six in Oscoda Township, 13 in Sherman Township, 60 in Tawas City, 53 in Tawas Township and one in Wilbur Township.
The number of incidents by hour, a deeper look into the types of calls and other information also appears in the report, as do some monetary figures associated with the property and contents which were saved.
According to the report, eight particular building, vehicle and chimney fires had a combined pre-incident value of $795,000 in property and $400,000 in contents, for an overall amount of $1,195,000. However, $715,000 of this was saved – with $537,000 in total property and $178,000 worth of contents salvaged during these events.