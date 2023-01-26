FIRST RESPONDERS STATS

FIRST RESPONDERS STATS – Both the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) chief and the Tawas City Police Department chief presented annual activity reports for their respective agencies, to the city council on Jan. 16. The chart shown above, was among the information shared within the 2022 TCFD report. It outlines the general categories of the 162 incidents that the department responded to this past year, which included 32 fires and 66 calls for emergency medical services.

TAWAS CITY – Tawas City’s police chief and fire chief each shared a summary of the 2022 activity reports for their respective departments, during the Jan. 16 city council meeting.

Up first was Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, who said that the stats were pretty much on par with what was expected, and there is nothing too noteworthy in the report beyond the department’s normal parameters.

