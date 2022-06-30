OSCODA – Local artists and patrons of the arts waited with anticipation to hear the results of the Take Flight art competition on Friday evening. The winners of the competition were announced at a reception held on June 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall in downtown Oscoda.
First place went to Kathy Hough, for her painting Flight of Summer of her granddaughter on a swing. Hough received a cash prize of $500.
Second place, with a cash prize of $350, was awarded to local artist Janice Dumas for her painting A Monarch Feast.
Third prize, with a cash prize of $150, went to Charles Schroeder. Honorable mentions were awarded to Linda Dean and Charles Schroeder.
The 16 merit award winners included Cheryl Burgess, Robert Perrish, Karen Jonker, Colleen Sheffer, Marilyn Bachelor, Megan Swoyer, Janis Kaufman, Patricia Wintermeyer, Terry Lowell, Susie Morrell, Marcia Waszkiewicz and Carol Larabell. Dumas and Schroeder also received merit awards for other pieces they submitted.
Of the 47 submissions, 21 pieces of art were selected to be shown on pedestals on the art walk located around downtown Oscoda. Now that the winners have been announced the winning pieces will be placed on the pedestals along the art walk that includes the Oscoda Beach Park and the area between State and Lake Streets from Bank Street to south of Park Street.
The event began with a reception where attendees enjoyed an array of appetizers and desserts provided by Tait’s Bill of Fare. Heather Tait, who manages Tait’s with her father, is a member of the Arts and Placemaking Subcommittee of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC).
“A lot of work went into this. We’ve been meeting since November,” Tait commented after the event. She estimated the attendance to be 75.
Lain MacKenzie, Chair of the subcommittee, and co-owner of To the Moon and Back and the Anchorage Retreat Center, served as the emcee for the event. She welcomed attendees and introduced sponsors who awarded the prizes.
“We really didn’t know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised at the community coming out for the arts,” MacKenzie said after the event.
Judging of the 47 entries was performed by Emmy-nominated Michigan artist Heiner Hertling. Hertling, who lives in Howell, came to Oscoda to judge the pieces.
Subcommittee Member Sharon Ostrander gave an overview of all of the criteria that Hertling used including subject matter, content, psychology, sensory ability, emotional quality, form, color, and visual organization. Hertling received the Emmy nomination for hosting his show Brush with Nature.
“It was a tremendous success and proves that people in Oscoda love art. People came out on a hot evening and stayed for the awards,” subcommittee Member Vicki Hopcroft said enthusiastically after the event.
The original pieces of art will be on display at the Artisan Hall from June 25-Aug. 22. Many of the pieces are for sale with prices listed on them. The Hall is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
First place was sponsored by Wolverine State Credit Union, second place by Imse Ockey Sunrise Realty of Oscoda, and third place by To the Moon and Back.
Honorable mention winners were sponsored by Tait’s Bill of Fare and The Edelweiss. Merit awards were sponsored by the Trayers Family in honor of Terry Tate, Karen Tate and Maryann Bartels; Nancy Howse in honor of Jim Howse; Nancy Howse in honor of Paul and Marian Grnya; June Wygant in honor of Molly and David Wygant; Sharon Ostrander in honor of Sandy Shelton; Vicki Hopcroft in honor of Bill Hopcroft; and Natalie Hopcroft in honor of Marion Hopcroft.
Other members of the Arts and Placemaking subcommittee include Nancy Howse, of the Oscoda Rotary, and Oscoda Township EIC Director Todd Dickerson.
For a map and more information about the Art Walk, visit its Facebook page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, or its webpage, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk/.