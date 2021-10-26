EAST TAWAS – East Tawas plans on billing the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) for a leak detection survey conducted in 2020.
In 2019, the city of East Tawas questioned the city’s water loss report with HSRUA. In 2020, they contracted a firm to determine the source of the water loss.
The leak detection survey cost the city $9800, but reported no findings.
City Manager Brent Barringer said that they contacted HSRUA with this report and that “there must be something on your end.”
In May 2020, the master meter for water to East Tawas located at the city’s boundary on US-23 had failed.
In February of 2021, the water plant discovered a formula error they made to the master meter spreadsheet used to determine the city’s usage.
This meant that the 10 months of water from East Tawas was actually going to Tawas City.
While HSRUA plans on crediting the city with that 10 months of water loss, the $9800 study is still on East Tawas.
In a 9-0 vote, the East Tawas City Council voted to bill HSRUA $9,800 because they felt that the money was only spent due to HSRUA’s error.
The city plans to send that invoice this week, and it is now up to the HSRUA board to reject or pay the invoice.
New vehicle purchases are planned for the Police Department, replacing a 2013 2-Wheel-Drive Tahoe with a 2021 All-Wheel-Drive Dodge Charger.
The Department of Public Works also plans to get a new crew cab pick-up to replace the 2018 4-Wheel-Drive extended cab they currently drive. Crew-cabs are cheaper and they don’t have a need for an extended cab anymore.
The city is also looking to replace the street sweeper.