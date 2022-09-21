GOLF CARTS A-GO

GOLF CARTS A-GO – William Grusecki, a new Tawas City resident, speaks during the public comment period of the Sept. 6 council meeting. He thanked officials for their consideration of allowing golf carts on the city’s streets and, later that evening, council members did adopt a resolution which permits this activity.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – Sept. 6 marked the third meeting in which the Tawas City Council discussed the possibility of allowing golf carts on the city’s streets and, in a 7-0 vote, they adopted a resolution permitting this activity.

Officials made several unanimous decisions regarding other items that evening, as well, including the new zoning ordinance.

Tags

Trending Food Videos