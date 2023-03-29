TAWAS CITY – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) recently announced that Tawas City has achieved the Redevelopment Ready Communities® (RRC) Essentials designation, under the new RRC 2.0 framework.

According to a press release issued by the MEDC on March 15, RRC is a voluntary initiative that was launched statewide in 2013. It empowers communities to shape their future as they strive to become RRC Certified by building a foundation of planning, zoning and economic development best practices, and integrating these into their everyday functions.

