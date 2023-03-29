TAWAS CITY – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) recently announced that Tawas City has achieved the Redevelopment Ready Communities® (RRC) Essentials designation, under the new RRC 2.0 framework.
According to a press release issued by the MEDC on March 15, RRC is a voluntary initiative that was launched statewide in 2013. It empowers communities to shape their future as they strive to become RRC Certified by building a foundation of planning, zoning and economic development best practices, and integrating these into their everyday functions.
To date – and with Tawas City included – the MEDC has formally recognized 12 Michigan communities in all corners of the state at the Essentials level. These communities have qualified as “thoroughly prepared” when it comes to planning and zoning to remove traditional barriers and promote opportunities for prospective investors.
MEDC representatives say that RRC promotes communities to be development ready and competitive in today’s economy by actively engaging stakeholders and proactively planning, making them more attractive for projects that create places where people want to live, work and invest.
Based on feedback from communities and other stakeholders, MEDC evolved the RRC toolkit in February 2021 to include two different designations – “Essentials” and “Certified.” Communities can now determine which path is most appropriate for their needs based on capacity, community goals and other local factors.
Reaching the RRC Essentials designation is a formal recognition that a community has a vision for the future and the fundamental practices in place to get there.
“We applaud Tawas City for achieving Essentials status,” said MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives Michele Wildman. “Tawas City has identified its desired direction for the future and has a plan to achieve its goals for the community. We look forward to building upon our relationship with the city and supporting its continued economic development efforts.”
To earn the Essentials status, MEDC reports that Tawas City worked to incorporate all the key documents and practices to provide a predictable development experience and meet local planning and zoning responsibilities under Michigan law. The city’s efforts have produced high-quality documents and processes that will continue to generate value.
“Tawas City leaders and our residents appreciate the efforts of the MEDC and the process it developed that now supports and recognizes our achievement as an Essentials Redevelopment Ready Community,” said Tawas City Mayor Brian McMurray.
“We continue to strive to improve our community, attract permanent residents and promote tourism. As an Essentials community, we look forward to providing our community with strategic development opportunities through a fiscally responsible and proactive approach,” he added.
The press release also includes a statement from Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, who said that receiving RRC Essentials status through the MEDC is an immense honor and achievement for the city.
“Tawas City’s motto is, ‘Proud of our past. Confident in our future.’ With this designation we’ve positioned our community for a great future as we’re ready to grow and provide confidence to others to invest in and become a part of our community,” she stated. “We’re looking forward to working with MEDC staff and taking advantage of the additional resources available to us as an Essentials community as we work to welcome new development and implement our community’s vision for Tawas City as identified in our master plan.”
This topic was also discussed by the city council, among other business at their March 20 meeting, where McMurray pointed out that Tawas City is just the 12th community in Michigan to have earned the Essentials designation. “And I think that’s significant.”
He credited everyone who worked toward this goal, such as Horning and her team, all of the committees and the members of the council.
In a letter to the mayor, MEDC CEO Quentin Messer recognized those who were involved, as well.
McMurray cited a portion of the correspondence which specifically mentions some of the city staff and he acknowledged the extra work that these individuals, including Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott, put into the process.
“Becoming our 12th community to reach Essentials is a huge accomplishment,” Messer wrote in part. He congratulated McMurray, the local leaders, the hard-working municipal staff, and especially Horning and Utility Clerk Melissa Duvall, for their tireless investments into making the community redevelopment ready.
Messer explained in the March 10 letter that by meeting all of the Essentials RRC Best Practice criteria, Tawas City has demonstrated the capacity to provide a predictable development experience to help achieve the city’s overall community development vision.
“Your RRC Essentials status is more valuable than ever, as it signals to developers that the city is open for business, with a streamlined and organized development review process in place,” he went on. “Tawas City is poised for greater success. The long hours it took to incorporate all the key documents, establish practices, and meet local planning and zoning responsibilities under Michigan law have created a strong foundation for the City.”
Additionally, valuable collaboration with local and regional partners will help the city’s efforts to create the type of attractive place where talent will want to live and work, and businesses will want to invest and grow, he stated.
By meeting this designation, Tawas City will now unlock such ongoing benefits as continued technical assistance match funding, Essentials marketing materials, networking options, discounted or free services, complementary training, opportunities for additional social media exposure and other specialized services tailored to the community.
Prior to this, McMurray also received a memo on March 9 from Pablo Majano, a senior community planner with the MEDC.
“The city has worked diligently over the past several years to align its policies, practices, plans, and processes with the RRC Best Practices Essentials path and to achieve the established community vision,” he wrote.
Majano stated that Michigan is experiencing a strong economic climate at this time and, through the RRC best practices, communities of all shapes and sizes will be in a strong position to leverage the excitement around Michigan and attract additional redevelopment and investment.
While achieving the Essentials designation is not the end of the RRC process, he said that it’s a major win for the community. “With Essentials comes access to new tools and opportunities for the city.”
More details on these services were included in an information packet that the MEDC provided to Horning, which she also shared with council members. Officials then received the RRC “Essentials Designation Snapshot” documents that further describe the program, when they met last week.
Majano attached a memo with the information packet, noting that Essentials comes with a responsibility to continue implementing the best practices. This includes yearly updates to the city’s capital improvement plans and Planning Commission Annual Report, as well as biannual training strategy updates.
The packet contains a list of annual target dates specific to Tawas City, notes the steps to take if officials decide to pursue RRC Certification, outlines other paperwork the municipality will have to review and/or update during its Essentials status period and describes the assessment process that will come several years down the road, in order to maintain this status and reestablish the city as an RRC Essentials community.
The documents also summarize the aforementioned tools, services and benefits available to Essentials communities, for which they gain immediate access.
As for the Snapshot paperwork, this gives an overview of the initial baseline evaluation recommendations, along with how Tawas City has stacked up in terms of its alignment efforts with same.
The expectations the city has met span across several different best practices. This includes adhering to the plans and engagement best practice, which involves such documents as the city’s master, capital improvements and public participation plans; meeting the alignment efforts of the zoning best practice, that considers such items as housing diversity, parking flexibility and concentrated development; following the development review best practice to clearly identify a variety of processes, including those related to site plans, accessibility of information, internal review, rezoning, special land uses and approvals; and aligning with the boards and commissions best practice, when it comes to such items as the city’s recruitment process, bylaws and developing a training strategy.
As for obtaining the Essentials status, “It was a lot of work,” Horning commented.
City representatives attended the first training for this in 2017, and became formally engaged with RRC in December 2018.
Horning said that much work was done at the council level, but even more so by the city’s planning commission members.
“And I know several of you served on the planning commission for those years, and went to some of the training also. So kudos to you guys, too,” she expressed. “None of this could have happened without both of those boards working together on it. So thank you.”
As previously reported, it was in July 2017 when the council adopted a resolution authorizing Tawas City to participate in RRC, and representing their commitment to the program.
“This is a big project, but the end result will be very beneficial to the future of the city,” Horning stated at the time.
In separate business at their latest meeting, the council voted to adopt a resolution associated with the Michigan Lottery Charitable Gaming Division, at the request of the Quota Club of Iosco County.
“The resolution will recognize them as a nonprofit organization operating in the community for the purpose of obtaining charitable gaming licenses,” Horning advised.
Councilman Ed Nagy asked what type of gaming this entails, and Horning noted as an example that, even if the group wants to sell raffle tickets, it is considered gaming and a license is required.
Westcott added that sometimes the Quota Club will sell such items as raffle tickets at the farm market or the art shows which are held in the city’s parks.
So, the resolution will cover the organization if it conducts any of its activities within Tawas City.