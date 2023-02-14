HIGHLAND PARK – As of press time, authorities advise that – despite some rumors and reports to the contrary – no arrests have been made in the triple homicide which claimed the lives of three men in Highland Park recently.

Multiple gunshot wounds were determined as the cause of death for each of the individuals, after the bodies of Armani Kelly, 27, Oscoda; Dante Wicker, 31, Melvindale; and Montoya Givens, 31, Detroit, were found within an abandoned apartment complex.

