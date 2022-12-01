EAST TAWAS – Mayor Bruce Bolen, who ran unopposed; Councilmember Blinda Baker, Councilmember Molly Collier, and Councilmember Joseph Kolts were sworn in as members of the East Tawas City Council at the regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.

As previously reported, the Council passed a resolution at their Nov. 10 meeting to remove Craig McMurray, who asked to be removed from the ballot, leaving a vacancy on the Council.

