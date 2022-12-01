EAST TAWAS – Mayor Bruce Bolen, who ran unopposed; Councilmember Blinda Baker, Councilmember Molly Collier, and Councilmember Joseph Kolts were sworn in as members of the East Tawas City Council at the regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.
As previously reported, the Council passed a resolution at their Nov. 10 meeting to remove Craig McMurray, who asked to be removed from the ballot, leaving a vacancy on the Council.
Kolts received 513 votes in the election. He was appointed and sworn in at the Nov. 21 meeting after the Mayor and elected council members were sworn in. Councilmember Lisa Bolen nominated Kolts, Baker provided support and the vote was unanimous. Kolts was originally appointed to the Council in July 2022 to fill the seat vacated by McMurray.
Council members also took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved amendments to the Zoning Board of Appeals Bylaws. Motion by Councilmember Lisa Bolen, support from Baker.
• Unanimously approved the Claims and Accounts. According to Councilmember Dave Leslie, everything is in order. Motion by Leslie, support from Councilmember Mike Mooney.
• Unanimously approved the 2023 Council meeting calendar. All meetings will be held on the first and third Mondays of the month with the exception of a few meetings that would normally fall on a holiday. The first meeting in January will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the second meeting in February will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 and the first meeting in September will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Motion by Holts, support from Councilmember Lisa Bolen.
City offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. The offices will also be closed for the New Year’s holiday on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2.
During staff reports Police Chief Frank Anthony reported that 17 turkeys had been given away during traffic stops on Monday.
Deputy Clerk/Utilities Billing Administrative Clerk and Zoning Administrator Stephanie Lowe reported that the East Tawas Library would be adding late hours on Thursdays in January. Lowe also reported that there would be at least one more leaf pickup.
Councilmember Dave Leslie reported that he would be working with Clerk/Treasurer Julie Potts to write a response to the letter from Water Resources Division of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), regarding the ongoing violations at the Tawas Utility Authority wastewater treatment facility.
Leslie also reported that Inframark had posted for another fulltime position for the wastewater treatment facility as staffing shortages were identified in the EGLE letter. Leslie said it was “surprising” that staffing was addressed in the letter. Potts reported that tax bills will be mailed out on Dec. 1.
Included in packets for the council members was a letter of support written by Mayor Bolen for the Lake State Railway Company for a grant that is being submitted to upgrade the railway between Pinconning and Alpena. The packet also included a letter of support written by Mayor Bolen for Baldwin Township’s application for a Spark grant to make improvements to Tawas Point State Park.